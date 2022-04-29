ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

70 Year-Old Bossier Man Arrested for Sexual Crimes Against Juveniles

By Rueben Wright
Highway 98.9
Highway 98.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for rape and he now sits in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility. David Paul Valeton, 70, of the 200 block of Chimney Lane in Haughton, was arrested on April 27 after a seven-month-long investigation of the rape involving a...

highway989.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Haughton, LA
Bossier Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Haughton, LA
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Child Molestation#Juveniles#Violent Crime#Icac
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Highway 98.9

Caddo School Threats Linked to Large-Scale National Hoax

Calls made about suspicious package threats at Northwood High School and Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy in Caddo Parish have been determined to be linked to dozens of other similar calls at schools across the nation. On Thursday, April 21, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified about a call received...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Highway 98.9

Bullets Fly in Shreveport Road Rage Incident Sending One to Hospital

Shreveport Police are investigating a road-rage shooting that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday (4/19/22) from the I-220 bridge. When first responders arrived on the scene, they located a 35 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He has been transported to Ochsner Health hospital. His injuries were considered as serious but non life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

How Many People Are Arrested at Shreveport DWI Checkpoint?

Shreveport Police held a DWI checkpoint on Friday night on North Market Street just north of downtown Shreveport. This checkpoint ran from 10pm to 3am on Saturday morning. Shreveport Police teamed up with other agencies to arrest five people for suspected DWI, one arrest for possession of marijuana, and one arrest for an outstanding warrant.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Elderly Louisiana Man Forced to Defend Himself Against a Squirrel

It's really no secret that Louisiana has some dangerous creatures. We've got venomous snakes, hungry alligators, spiders, possibly big wildcats, and I wouldn't be surprised if there's a sasquatch or 20 lurking around in the woods right now, too. Apparently, mother nature doesn't think that's enough and has decided to throw us another wicked creature masquerading as a cute little woodland animal.
SLIDELL, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy