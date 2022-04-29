ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon Reports $3.8 Billion Loss

By Kari Hamanaka
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The company’s Q1 earnings took a hit on the sliding valuation of electric vehicle maker Rivian and “unusual” challenges at play.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Cargo Congestion Infecting East Coast Ports, Drewry Warns

Click here to read the full article. Ocean freight rates skyrocketed 110 percent in a turbulent 2021. Here’s what Drewry expects to see with fees this year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail's in a 'Quandary' Figuring Out Consumer Spending: Week AheadOcean Freight Rate Trends Signal Breathing Room for ShippersOcean Freight Rates Ease but Fog of War Darkens OutlookBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Are NFTs the Next Big Trend in Home Goods?

Click here to read the full article. The metaverse and NFTs offer creative opportunities for home companies and designers serving consumers outfitting their virtual world. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike's Cryptokick NFTs Trading for Thousands of DollarsRens and Biion Take on NFTsNew Deal Draws Laura Ashley Back Into FashionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Covid? Freight? Inflation? Ukraine? Puma CEO Sees ‘Uncertainty’ Everywhere

Click here to read the full article. CEO Bjørn Gulden said Puma isn’t raising its 2022 outlook despite promising revenue growth. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Reports $3.8 Billion LossChina's Policies 'Raise Strong Concerns': USTR ReportRaw Material Prices in Sourcing's BullseyeBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

China’s Policies ‘Raise Strong Concerns’: USTR Report

Click here to read the full article. The report said the U.S. is closely monitoring China’s progress in implementing its commitments under the Phase One trade agreement. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCovid? Freight? Inflation? Ukraine? Puma CEO Sees 'Uncertainty' Everywhere'Hand Wringing' and 'Finger Pointing' Define US-China TradeHere's What Corporate Lawyers Are Worried About Right NowBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Puma#Rivian#Sj Promo#Sourcing Journal Covid#Direct#American#Aepc
Sourcing Journal

Skechers Reports $1.8 Billion Quarter, Ramps Up Global Distribution

Click here to read the full article. The footwear company, which has 50 percent more in-transit inventory than last year, is prepping new DCs in India, Canada, Chile and Panama. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSteve Madden Still Dealing With Crazy Long Lead TimesCowen: Pack-and-Hold Could Carry Off-Price Through Supply Chain WoesBed Bath & Beyond Takes $175M Hit on Out of StocksBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BEAUTY & FASHION
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Sourcing Journal

LifeLabs Lands $6M for Temperature-Regulating Clothes

Click here to read the full article. LifeLabs lines include CoolLife, which can release 40 percent of a body’s infrared radiation, and WarmLife, using reflective technology. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBrooklinen Stores Coming to LA, SF, Philly and PortlandKeep It Cool: Hanes and LifeLabs Innovate in InnerwearLifeLabs Launches Thermally Efficient Bedding LineBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Collina Strada Adds Color to Vintage Levi’s Jeans

Click here to read the full article. Bright colors are revitalizing the denim market this spring, and Levi’s latest collaboration is no exception. The denim brand teamed with frequent collaborator Collina Strada for a limited run of customized vintage Levi’s 501 jeans and Trucker jackets decorated with a cheerful all-over motif of color swatches and rhinestones. The special Levi’s x Collina Strada drop launched Saturday exclusively on the Levi’s app. Known for combining vibrant colors and garden-inspired designs with upcycled existing garments and fabrics, Collina Strada was a natural collaborator for Levi’s as the brand urges consumers to “buy better, wear longer”...
APPAREL
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Chip Bergh on Leadership, Distribution and Scaling Circularity

Click here to read the full article. Chip Bergh, Levi Strauss & Co. president and CEO, was among the honorees at The American Apparel & Footwear Association’s (AAFA) 2022 American Image Awards Tuesday night in New York City. Bergh, a two-time Rivet 50 honoree and one of Fortune Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Leaders” in 2019, received the “Person of the Year” award from Jack Haddad, president of Haddad Group, who reflected on his first meeting with the Levi’s leader. “I saw someone who is a relationship person, ready to roll up his sleeves and learn the business and someone who will only surround...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

What’s in Everlane’s First Impact Report?

Click here to read the full article. The Bay Area company is looking to replace virgin materials with sustainable and recycled alternatives as it cuts its carbon footprint. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGap Inc.'s PACE Program Reached 1 Million Women in 2021Can Shein Go Green? Experts Dissect its First-Ever CSR ReportCan Brands Get on the Same Page with Consumers on ESG?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Will ‘EvoluShein’ Help Green Shein’s Reputation?

Click here to read the full article. Shein is launching a “purpose-driven” collection of women’s clothing that features inclusive sizing and responsibly sourced materials. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTrimco Helps Companies Track, Trace and Spread the Word on SustainabilityWhat's in Everlane's First Impact Report?Gap Inc.'s PACE Program Reached 1 Million Women in 2021Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

ABG Lawsuit: Tech ‘Failure’ Cost Forever 21 $150 Million

Click here to read the full article. The owner of Reebok and Brooks Brothers is suing a tech innovator for allegedly costing Forever 21 as much as $150 million in sales. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCanada Goose and Allbirds' Animal-Welfare Lawsuits Are OverHere's What Corporate Lawyers Are Worried About Right NowDressbarn's Pricing Scheme 'False and Misleading,' Lawsuit ClaimsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Hapag-Lloyd Fined for 14 Shipping Act Violations

Click here to read the full article. The ocean freight carrier was ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars and said it is “thoroughly looking into this ruling.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon's Logistics Fund, Prime Expansion Latest Efforts to Edge Rivals'It's Still Bad': Supply Chain Giving High Point Market Attendees Hard Time'Tone it Down and Stop All the Rhetoric,' Union Boss Says of Port Contract TalksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Clothing, Home Goods Spending Softened in March

Click here to read the full article. Clothing and footwear spending dipped to $492.46 billion in March, while spending on home goods fell 0.13 percent to $485.67 billion. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Lands HGTV Stars for New Outdoor Decor LineHow Fashion Can Work With Shoppers to Move Beyond COVID'It's Still Bad': Supply Chain Giving High Point Market Attendees Hard Time
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Can Shein Go Green? Experts Dissect its First-Ever CSR Report

Click here to read the full article. Shein has joined different sustainability initiatives, including Canopy’s clean viscose pledge. Is it trying to rehabilitate its image? This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSri Lanka's Biggest Garment Maker Dismisses 'Inflammatory' AccusationsGap Inc.'s PACE Program Reached 1 Million Women in 2021Can Brands Get on the Same Page with Consumers on ESG?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy