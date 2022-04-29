One man dead in Fulton County following early morning crash

DELTA, Ohio — A man was killed early Friday morning when the pickup truck he drove collided with a truck at an intersection on Delta’s west side near North Star BlueScope Steel.

The victim, whose identification the Ohio State Highway Patrol withheld later Friday pending notification of relatives, was westbound on U.S. 20A/State Rt. 2 when he struck a Kenworth T800 truck headed south on State Rt. 109 about 2:40 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers from the patrol’s Toledo post said.

Truck driver Joshua Roth, 26, of Wauseon, was not injured in the crash.

Safety belts were used and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, troopers said. The intersection is at the steel mill’s entrance and is governed by a traffic light.