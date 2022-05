There are a ton of airplane facts and airplane features to learn about, like why it’s always so cold on airplanes, why airplane windows are round, what happens when you flush an airplane toilet. But what about those airplane seats? There are different airplane seats for every type of need, but they all face the same way—forward. Although airplane seats face the front of the cabin, research from as far back as 1950 shows that we might be facing the wrong way.

