In January, rumours began to spread that a new Need For Speed title was in development by Criterion Games, for release in 2022. This followed the 2020 announcement that the studio would be returning as the main developer for the racing franchise after working on Battlefield and Star Wars titles for the better part of a decade. Criterion previously worked on Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit, Need For Speed: Most Wanted, and Need For Speed Rivals, which are some of the best-rated games of the franchise. While Ghost Games, now known as EA Gothenburg, took over the franchise for the release of the next three games, these titles weren’t as critically successful.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO