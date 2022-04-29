ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid infections in record drop of nearly one million, says ONS

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a record drop in the number of Covid infections in the UK, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics. Around 2.87 million people would have tested positive in the week to 23 April - 900,000 fewer than the week before. Covid levels...

BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Diabetes patients more likely to have feet amputated if they live in poor areas

The likelihood that a diabetes patient will need to have a foot amputated differs sharply depending on where they are living in the UK, according to new government health data which reveals thousands of procedures are being carried out each year.People living in the most deprived areas of the country had a risk of amputation that was between 1.47 and 1.82 times higher compared to the least deprived areas, figures published by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities from the three years leading up to the pandemic.Close to 1 per cent of NHS spending goes on health care related...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Deadly outbreak of children's hepatitis may have been brought on by Covid lockdown weakening immunity, health chiefs say as two more children need liver transplants in UK and dozens are sick

A deadly outbreak of children's hepatitis may have been brought on by Covid lockdown weakening immunity, health chiefs have said as they revealed that two more British children need liver transplants and dozens are sick. UK health officials said the global outbreak in cases may be as a result of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Visitor ban extended as six more deaths are recorded

A ban on visiting at hospitals on the Isle of Man has been extended for two weeks due to the ongoing risk of Covid, Manx Care has said. It comes as six more deaths were recorded in the latest public health surveillance report as part of a review of death certificates.
WORLD
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 69, sues travel firm after he was diagnosed with rare Guillain-Barre syndrome leaving him unable to walk after contracting E.coli on Cyprus holiday

A former fireman who was left struggling to walk after he caught a rare disease which attacked his nervous system following a trip to Cyprus has launched legal action against his travel operator. Father-of-two Charles Jackson, 69, said that he suffered from diarrhoea and fatigue during the getaway with his...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated British grandmother, 64, faces being deported back to the UK after landing in Australia to see family after doctors warned her against getting a jab because of her medical condition

An unvaccinated British grandmother is facing deportation back to the UK after landing in Australia to see her family after doctors warned her against getting a jab because of her medical condition. Clare Henderson, 64, landed in Perth to visit her sons Michael and Martin and their families but instead...
IMMIGRATION
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

