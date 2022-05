WACO, Texas — In a one-game bi-district playoff matchup, the Rogers Eagles outlasted Groesbeck 12-7 to advance to the area round. Rogers jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the first inning after a series of Groesbeck errors, but the Goats would chip away over the next few innings. Molly Clay hit a three-run home run to center field to tie the game at six.

GROESBECK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO