Premier League

Leeds United v Manchester City

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds winger Crysencio Summerville will miss the rest of the season after twisting his ankle in training. This game comes too soon for Patrick Bamford, while Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts remain sidelined. John Stones is unavailable after being forced off by a hamstring issue in Manchester City's 4-3...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Top Football Tweets: There were fireworks at Goodison

There were fireworks for Everton both inside and outside of Goodison this weekend. The Merseyside club pulled off a dramatic win against Chelsea to boost their hopes of Premier League survival, after fans let off fireworks outside Chelsea's hotel. Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti completed a grand slam, Coventry United women survived...
UEFA
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Lampard leads Everton back to Chelsea

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Everton boss Frank Lampard faces Chelsea for the first time since losing his job at Stamford Bridge last year. Everton's spirit and strategy was much improved against Liverpool last weekend, for the first hour anyway. More of the same will be expected against visiting Chelsea, which is coming off a draw at Manchester United on Thursday in the Premier League. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina return for Everton. Tottenham will welcome Leicester to get its top-four ambition back on track. Leicester is focusing on the Europa Conference League semifinals with Roma, so its focus is less on the Premier League. West Ham's main focus is also on its Europa League semi with Eintracht Frankfurt, which could help visiting Arsenal's bid to consolidate a top-four spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League relegation run-in: Everton, Leeds, Burnley - who will go down?

Could Everton really be relegated from the Premier League? Will Burnley's late charge save them? Could Leeds United be the ones dropping down into the Championship?. With Norwich City having been relegated and Watford seemingly not far behind, Everton, Leeds United and Burnley are the three teams most in danger of filling the third and final relegation place come the season's end.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur’s chances for making the top four and securing Champions League has taken a hit the last two matches, but the Lilywhites still control their own destiny with five matches to go. This week’s challenge are Leicester City, who were the victims of some insane late match heroics by one Steven Bergwijn just a few months ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Adam Forshaw
Person
Crysencio Summerville
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Jesse Marsch
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. West Ham match thread: win, then win again

Arsenal travel across London to face West Ham today in a tough test with implications for the European places. It’s relatively simple for the Gunners — win out, finish in a Champions League place. The Hammers trail Manchester United by three points, with a game in hand, for 6th place. Tottenham held serve against Leicester to move one point above the Gunners, now it’s Arsenal’s turn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Fourth place in the Premier League is like a trophy for Arsenal and Tottenham - Jonathan Woodgate analysis

Arsenal are in the driving seat for a fourth-place finish at the moment but, with four games to go, we all know what will decide whether they make it - or Tottenham do. Both teams have another game to play before they meet at Spurs' stadium on 12 May but you just can't ignore how much next week's north London derby matters when you talk about the race for the top four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on Villarreal, away form and 'being ready to suffer'

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Villarreal on Tuesday night. Roberto Firmino is running again after his foot injury and will travel with the squad, but will not be fit to play. Klopp expects Villarreal to “go with all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's Super League: Chelsea inch closer to title with win at Birmingham

Chelsea kept the Women's Super League title race in their own hands with a nervy win at Birmingham. Pernille Harder's 71st-minute penalty ensured victory for Emma Hayes' side at St Andrew's. Without a shot on target in the first half, Chelsea improved somewhat in the second but struggled to make...
WORLD
FOX Sports

AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — Goalkeeping blunders continue to make a major impact on the Serie A title race. Following inexcusable errors by Inter Milan’s and Napoli’s goalkeepers in recent matches, AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s ’keeper in the final 10 minutes of a 1-0 win Sunday that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in more than a decade.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Tottenham 3-1 Leicester: Community Player Ratings

That felt good. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Leicester City knowing that only a win would do if they were going to keep pace with Arsenal in the race for the top four. And a win they got. Son Heung-Min was pulsating today, scoring a brace including an absolute worldy in the second half, and Harry Kane scored a first half header off of a Son corner. Kelechi Iheanacho scored a consolation goal in extra time, but it was Spurs who got full points as they (temporarily?) leapfrogged Arsenal in the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Analysis and reaction to Newcastle's “blockbuster offer” for Juventus Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala has been around forever now. In fact, it is quite impressive he’s still only 28 years old after all of the things we have been hearing from him for years now. That, though, is not the most important date to know about Dybala these days. That’d be his current contract’s expiration date: June 30, 2022. Dybala is, yes, about to become a free agent in a development that is getting more and more common in European football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

City wins at Leeds 4-0 to stay on top of the EPL

LEEDS, England (AP) — Manchester City remained the front-runner in the English Premier League title race after winning at Leeds 4-0 on Saturday. Liverpool won at Newcastle 1-0 in an early kickoff to keep the pressure on City, which responded. Rodri headed City into a halftime lead, and further...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Thousands of Real Madrid fans celebrate league title with team

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - About 150,000 jubilant Real Madrid fans flocked to the city's central Cibeles fountain on Saturday to join the players for a celebration of their record-extending 35th LaLiga title which was clinched with a 4-0 home win against Espanyol. The supporters started gathering around the central...
UEFA
The Associated Press

Uncontested: Benzema-led Madrid wins Liga title with ease

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid made it look easy this time. With a title-winning campaign few could contest, Madrid clinched its record-extending 35th Spanish league title on Saturday, lifting the trophy with four rounds left after routing Espanyol 4-0 with its backup players. Led by a red-hot Karim Benzema,...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Leicester City Women 0-0 Reading Women: Match Report

Reading Women go into the last match of the season (Manchester City, SCL Stadium Sunday May 8 midday kick-off) with three points and three draws in their last nine WSL matches after today’s match, away to Leicester City, finished goalless. There was only change for both sides in their...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Seeking spot in Europe, Atalanta draws with Salernitana 1-1

ROME (AP) — A late equalizer earned Atalanta a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Salernitana in Serie A on Monday, keeping alive the Bergamo club’s chances of extending its five-year streak of playing in Europe. Atalanta remained eighth but moved level on points with seventh-placed Fiorentina, with only the...
UEFA

