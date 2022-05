Who shouted for joy at the birth of the color blue? When I look once more at the sea, does the sea see me or not see me? Why do the waves ask me the same questions I ask them?. These, and hundreds more, are questions posed by Nobel Prize winner Pablo Neruda in his Libro de las Preguntas (Book of Questions). Complied throughout his life and published a year after his death in 1973, Neruda's thoughtful and playful questions are well known in Latin American literature. Now, a new bilingual, illustrated selection of Neruda's questions has been published by Enchanted Lion Books, giving anglophone readers — and especially children — an opportunity to interrogate the world along with the Chilean poet.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO