ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor, community members fed up with gun violence

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City crime victims are calling...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 5

Related
CBS New York

Police union, governor respond after Mayor Adams calls out phone use

NEW YORK -- There have been stunning developments about subway safety. The head of the MTA on Wednesday tried to assure riders there really are more cops on the trains as transit crime continues to skyrocket.And Mayor Eric Adams' vow to go after transit cops who don't appear to be doing their jobs received intense pushback from both the governor and the police union, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported.Adams is a former transit cop, which gave added significance to his complaint, echoing rider complaints, about cops who are seen reading their smartphones instead of patrolling the platforms or the trains.He has also been in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Over a dozen weapons found at Francis Lewis High School

NEW YORK -- There was a shocking discovery after metal detectors were sent to a Queens high school one day after a brazen daylight shooting that left three teenagers injured.Now, Mayor Eric Adams is taking action, ordering his precinct commanders and top NYPD brass to attend an unusual weekend meeting, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday.One top NYPD official described the meeting at police headquarters this Saturday as a "beat down." The mayor's spokesman told Kramer only that his boss regards himself as a general who intends to lead from the front.But for many of us, the number of weapons found...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Adams sits down with NYPD brass to discuss crime strategies in special Saturday closed-door meeting

Mayor Adams sat down with NYPD brass to talk about better protecting the five boroughs in the summer months and his message to cops was abundantly clear. “Safety, safety, safety,” Adams told a small gaggle of reporters outside of police headquarters in lower Manhattan Saturday before he was whisked into the building for his first of three meetings with NYPD officials. “I’m showing the police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Gun Violence#Nypd#Violent Crime
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

2 charged with murder in Bronx fatal stabbing: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX 11)— Two Bronx residents are accused of fatally stabbing a 23-year-old man in the Bronx last week, authorities said. Rayshawn M. Ireland, 24, and Veronica R. Poole, 21, were arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and manslaughter, police said. Ireland faces an additional charge of criminal possession of a weapon, police said. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man repeatedly punched during attempted robbery in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX 11)—A 34-year-old man was repeatedly punched in the head and face during an attempted robbery in the Bronx two weeks ago, police said Thursday. The victim was approached by a group of unidentified males on Castle Hill Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. on April 16, according to an NYPD statement. The men […]
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops question grandson of former Staten Island borough president in shooting of woman, 22, inside family-owned house

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The grandson of former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro is being questioned by authorities in connection with a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Fort Wadsworth, multiple law-enforcement sources told the Advance/SILive.com. Police believe Steven Molinaro, 33, was inside a home on Lyman Avenue with another...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.

Comments / 0

Community Policy