Spencer County, IN

Spencer County Wreck Claims Life of 61-Year-Old

wslmradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn accident in Spencer County has claimed the life of a 61-Year-Old Indianapolis man. Dead is Phillip Everett Brown, Jr., 61, 5105 Knollton Road. He was driving a 2016 Honda. Injured in the accident was Ronald Wayne...

wslmradio.com

