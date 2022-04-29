ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

SVB Leerink Downgrades Accolade to Market Perform, Lowers Price Target to $8

By Benzinga Newdesk
Benzinga
 3 days ago

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines on...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 2, 2022

Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 0.4% to $137.55 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect The Mosaic Company MOS to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Plug Power

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Plug Power PLUG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $35.8 versus the current price of Plug Power at $21.7, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5...
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Harmonic HLIT shares increased by 9.3% to $9.4 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 162.5K shares come close, making up 20.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $975.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svb Leerink#Accolade#Sachsinitiates
Benzinga

Here's How Rosenblatt Views Alteryx, Datadog, Dynatrace Ahead Of Earnings

Rosenblatt offers its insight on three tech stocks ahead of their earnings results in May. Alteryx, Inc (NYSE: AYX) will report Q1 results on May 3. Rosenblatt believes that the spending environment has continued to be positive in Q1 for enterprise Digital Transformation projects and low-code/no-code analytics automation platforms such as Alteryx Designer.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Higher: Are Cryptos About To Shrug Off Fed's Expected Rate Hike?

Majority expect markets to "nuke" in coming week, but rate hike may already have been priced in - analyst. Bitcoin continues to face resistance at the $40,000 mark and failed to cross the level over the weekend. At press time, on Sunday evening, the apex coin traded higher over 24 hours as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.2% to $1.75 trillion.​​
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

China Offers 'So Much Better Companies At So Much Lower Prices': Charlie Munger

Shares of many Chinese companies that trade in the United States have fallen over the last year with fears of accounting irregularities, tighter control and the potential to be delisted from U.S. exchanges. That hasn’t stopped Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger from being a fan of investing in Chinese companies.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What's Going On With Fairfax Financial Shares Today

RBC Capital analyst Mark A. Dwelle raised the price target for Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX: FFH) (OTC: FRFHF) to $750 from $675. The analyst kept Outperform rating for the shares. Dwelle stated that the hard market is still driving strong top-line growth and improved underwriting margins, and management did a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Esports Entertainment GMBL shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $0.59 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million. Six Flags Entertainment SIX shares rose 6.49%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lotus Ventures H1 2021 Revenue Drops 72% YoY, Cannabis Company Attributes The Decline To This

Lotus Ventures Inc. (OTCPK:LTTSF) J released financial and operating results for the six months ended February 28, 2022. Revenue of $781,000 compared to the prior year's first half of $2.8 million. The company was completing a transition to full production of its recently announced Tranquil Elephantizer cannabis strain in preparation for an upcoming provincial launch.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Looking At Zoom Video Comms's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zoom Video Comms. Looking at options history for Zoom Video Comms ZM we detected 35 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Exxon Mobil XOM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive CL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Colgate-Palmolive has an average price target of $84.0 with a high of $91.00 and a low of $81.00.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Sandstorm Gold Agrees To Acquire Nomad Royalty For C$755M

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SSL SAND has agreed to acquire Nomad Royalty Company Ltd's NSR NSR issued and outstanding shares in an all-share transaction valued at C$755 million. The consideration implies a value of ~C$11.57 per Nomad share based on the closing price of the Sandstorm shares on TSX on April 29, 2022, and represents a premium of 21% at the same date.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

3 Reasons to Remain Bullish on U.S. Banks

As of this past Friday, 17 of the 18 banks in the S&P 500 have reported results for the first quarter and not only have the quantitative results been supportive of strong fundamentals, but the tone from management teams has also been consistently positive about business trends. While these banks have outperformed the broader market so far this year, the margin has been thin at just 2-3%: we think this gap is poised to widen considerably as the year progressed. We’ve summarized below our 3 most important takeaways from bank earnings thus far, which in totality keep us bullish on U.S. Banks.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy