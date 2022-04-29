ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

B of A Securities Downgrades Columbia Sportswear to Underperform, Lowers Price Target to $80

By vishwanath@benzinga.com
Benzinga
 3 days ago

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines on...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 2, 2022

Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 0.4% to $137.55 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect The Mosaic Company MOS to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Exxon Mobil XOM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Looking At Zoom Video Comms's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zoom Video Comms. Looking at options history for Zoom Video Comms ZM we detected 35 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Kopin's Earnings Outlook

Kopin KOPN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kopin will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. Kopin bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Colm#Globalinitiates
Benzinga

What's Going On With Fairfax Financial Shares Today

RBC Capital analyst Mark A. Dwelle raised the price target for Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX: FFH) (OTC: FRFHF) to $750 from $675. The analyst kept Outperform rating for the shares. Dwelle stated that the hard market is still driving strong top-line growth and improved underwriting margins, and management did a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Higher: Are Cryptos About To Shrug Off Fed's Expected Rate Hike?

Majority expect markets to "nuke" in coming week, but rate hike may already have been priced in - analyst. Bitcoin continues to face resistance at the $40,000 mark and failed to cross the level over the weekend. At press time, on Sunday evening, the apex coin traded higher over 24 hours as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.2% to $1.75 trillion.​​
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Why Is Tron Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Today?

Tron (TRX) spiked nearly 11% to $0.73 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. The Justin Sun-founded coin is riding high on a recent announcement of a new stablecoin called USDD or Decentralized USD on its network. Tron’s spike at press time exceeded the 24-hour gains seen in...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enterprise Prods Partners

Enterprise Prods Partners EPD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Enterprise Prods Partners has an average price target of $29.5 with a high of $31.00 and a low of $27.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lotus Ventures H1 2021 Revenue Drops 72% YoY, Cannabis Company Attributes The Decline To This

Lotus Ventures Inc. (OTCPK:LTTSF) J released financial and operating results for the six months ended February 28, 2022. Revenue of $781,000 compared to the prior year's first half of $2.8 million. The company was completing a transition to full production of its recently announced Tranquil Elephantizer cannabis strain in preparation for an upcoming provincial launch.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive CL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Colgate-Palmolive has an average price target of $84.0 with a high of $91.00 and a low of $81.00.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

$100 Invested In ASML Holding 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

ASML Holding ASML has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.28%. Currently, ASML Holding has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion. Buying $100 In ASML: If an investor had bought $100 of ASML stock 15 years...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $9,568 In MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $9,568, which is 1.79x the current floor price of 1.93471074 Ethereum ETH/USD ($9,568 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

What Is Yield Farming?

Looking to grow your cryptocurrency holdings? Hodlnaut lets you accumulate more crypto with your holdings!. It’s no secret that putting money in a traditional savings account is a losing proposition. The national average interest rate for savings accounts is 0.06 percent, according to Bankrate’s survey from April 6, 2022. When you compare that rate to what it charges for a loan, it’s laughable. The days of depositing money into a savings account and watching it grow appear to be over.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Amcor

Amcor AMCR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Amcor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Amcor bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Here's How Rosenblatt Views Alteryx, Datadog, Dynatrace Ahead Of Earnings

Rosenblatt offers its insight on three tech stocks ahead of their earnings results in May. Alteryx, Inc (NYSE: AYX) will report Q1 results on May 3. Rosenblatt believes that the spending environment has continued to be positive in Q1 for enterprise Digital Transformation projects and low-code/no-code analytics automation platforms such as Alteryx Designer.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill. Looking at options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the...
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MCD

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on McDonald's MCD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy