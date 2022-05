A deputy/corrections officer that used to work in Saginaw has been arrested and charged after he duct-taped and shot his rescue dog and then dumped him in a ditch. The dog (Habs) was an extremely friendly dog. So much so that he failed to become a therapy dog for veterans because he was too friendly for the program. Yes, the only problem with this stray/rescued dog was that he was too friendly.

