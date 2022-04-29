Cheating boyfriend gets ‘dumped’ — literally | Post Poppin’ with Asia Grace

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. That’s one explanation for this Indiana woman’s very crappy behavior. After catching her boyfriend cheating, Tia Weathers took it out on his unlocked car parked out front — by defecating in the front seat. “I didn’t have any weapons on me to hurt the car,” Weathers told TikTok. “But I did have my ‘bubbly’ guts.”

For The Post’s Asia Grace, this revolting revenge is a no-go. “I couldn’t even imagine getting this mad at someone,” The Post’s Asia Grace admits. Her advice? Don’t make permanent and even “incriminating” decisions based on temporary emotions. Find out more stomach-turning details in this episode of “Post Poppin.”