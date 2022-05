MILWAUKEE - On May Day, Sunday, May 1, celebrated as International Workers' Day, a demonstration took place in Milwaukee. Hundreds hit the streets, meeting at Voces de la Frontera on the city's south side before marching to U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's office in downtown Milwaukee to condemn what demonstrators said is a failure to support immigration reform in the United States.

