ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'It's been a lifetime': Elk Grove Bowl closing after 60 years

By Jim Williams
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxjiK_0fNyEEX900

'It's been a lifetime': Elk Grove Bowl closing after 60 years 02:32

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's the end of an era for bowlers in Northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

Loyal fans will say goodbye to Elk Grove Bowl, a home away from home for generations of bowlers.

CBS 2 caught up with the senior men's league which goes back 60 years of strikes, spares and friendships.

The league meets on the lanes week after week, and some of them began coming decades ago, keeping score by hand.

"Been coming here for perhaps the last 50 years," Larry Miller said.

That's why it will be so hard to say goodbye and see it all go.

April 30 is the big goodbye bash, before Elk Grove Bowl closes its doors for good.

Owner Debbie Handler says it's just time, but it's still sad. For her, this is a family business.

"Gonna miss it, yeah, it's been a lifetime," Handler said.

Handler's dad, grandfather and uncle built Elk Grove Bowl from the ground up in 1962.

"I just want to thank you guys all for being with us," Handler said. "Our bowlers are like our family."

Within a few months, the bowling center and surrounding stores will be torn down to make way for a residential development.

Don Lundgren says he's been coming here for "pretty much" his whole life.

Don will help dismantle Elk Grove Bowl. His business now is repurposing bowling centers.

"The equipment's going all over the country which is nice to see it reused instead of ending up in  a landfill," Lundgren said.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Chicago

Whole Foods closing Englewood grocery store after six years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Whole Foods will be closing its store in Englewood, six years after opening a grocery store in what had once been a food desert on the South Side. A Whole Foods spokesperson confirmed the company is closing six out of its more than 530 locations nationwide, including the Englewood location at 832 W. 63rd St. and their store in the DePaul University Welcome Center at 959 W. Fullerton Ave. in Lincoln Park -- a former Dominick's. The other stores closing are in Montgomery, Alabama; Mobile, Alabama; Tarzana, California; and Brookline, Massachusetts. "As we continue to position...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

24-hour honor guard holding vigil at Gold Star Families Memorials

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago is honoring the men and women of the police department who died in the line of duty with a special 24-hour honor guard.Crowds gathered for the Gold Star Families Memorial near Soldier Field on the museum campus. An honor guard is holding vigil at the memorial until midnight.The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation holds the annual 5K run and walk next week. The run raises money to support families of fallen and badly injured Chicago police officers.You can register on their website https://cpdmemorial.org. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Tours of historic Lincoln Park mansion built for Titanic survivor open to public this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's a mansion originally built for one of the survivors of the Titanic.Now, thanks to dozens of Chicago-area designers, a historic mansion in Lincoln Park will soon open for tours. The Adler on the Park mansion, 16,000-square-foot mansion at 2700 N. Lakeview Ave., is located in Lincoln Park and it has seen a lot of changes since it was first built in 1917. "This is a historic landmark. This was originally built by David Adler," Kim Flashner,  of the Adler on the Park showcase house, said. More than a century later, each room, about 40 of them has its own...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elk Grove Village, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Elk Grove Village, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Miller
WCIA

Doug Kramer drafted by Bears

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCIA) — Illinois center Doug Kramer was drafted by the Chicago Bears Saturday at the NFL Draft at 207th overall. The Hinsdale native is staying close to home after a Second Team All-Big Ten season in 2021 for the Illini. The six-year player made 48 starts in his career in Champaign, being […]
CHICAGO, IL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Chicago is a diverse city where you can find many fried chicken restaurants, but which one is the best? Let’s find out:. As mentioned in the name, this fried chicken is marinated with honey and served with butter that provides a deliciously soft and sweet taste. Honey and butter make it different and better than many fried chickens in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX2Now

Famous actors from Illinois

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elk Grove#Bowling#Cbs 2
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Stacey Baca’s Husband? Meet Todd Gilchrist, the ABC7 Chicago Anchor’s Spouse

Stacey Baca announced she is leaving ABC 7 Chicago after 20 years. Of course, Chicago residents who adore this news anchor want to know why she is leaving. Baca hopes to spend more time with her family, especially her other half. Stacey Baca’s husband, Todd Gilchrist, is pretty low-key and has next to no social media presence. He doesn’t appear on his journalist wife’s social pages often either. When he does, it is when Baca expresses how much she loves her beau. The small glimpses into their relationship has her followers swooning and craving to know more about who Todd Gilchrist is. So we reveal more about Baca’s husband’s background in this Todd Gilchrist wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man attacked, pushed onto tracks at Cicero Green Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for a man who stabbed a man at the Cicero CTA Green Line stop Saturday night. The 50-year-old victim was on the platform around 9:30 p.m. when another man approached with a knife and attacked. The victim was hit in the back of the head before being pushed onto the tracks -- causing the victim to break his elbow, according to police. The offender fled the scene -- the victim was able to climb back to safety.Police are searching for the attacker. 
CICERO, IL
Parade

Get Your Kicks on Route 66! 10 Don't-Miss Stops on Route 66

If today’s Google Doodle has you dreaming of a cross-country road trip along Route 66—the 2,448-mile-long road from Chicago to Los Angeles—be prepared to stop along the way. From quirky restaurants and fueling stations to neon-lit motels and kitschy shops, there are plenty of places to get your kicks. Here are 10 don’t miss stops on Route 66.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suburban Grayslake meteorology student among 3 killed in crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The weather forecasting community is morning the loss of three University of Oklahoma meteorology students, including a teenager from the Chicago suburbs. They were killed when their car hydroplaned during stormy weather Friday night on I-35 north of Oklahoma City. They went off the road and came back up on the highway where they were hit by a passing semi.The students who died include 19-year-old Gavin Short of Grayslake. The National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma dedicated its balloon launch Saturday night in honor of the students.The OU Meteorology school calls it an "unthinkable heartbreak." They're encouraging everyone on campus to come together in kindness and heartfelt support for each other. 
GRAYSLAKE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

Fire reported at Art-Psychology Building at Valparaiso University

VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) -- A fire ripped through the Art-Psychology Building at Valparaiso University in Northwest Indiana late Friday. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. Videos on Snapchat showed flames shooting from the roof and smoke pouring from the single-story building.There were reportedly art supplies in the building, along with a paint studio. It was not immediately clear whether art supplies could be feeding the flames.Everyone was evacuated from the building when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.Firefighters worked through the evening to get the fire under control, but it flared up again in the nighttime hours.Valparaiso University police advised everyone to stay away from the area until further notice.  
VALPARAISO, IN
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Hamilton

CHICAGO (CBS) – Time to meet this week's PAWS pet of the Week, Hamilton. You'll be singing his praises in no time. This handsome pup is a 1-year-old Shepherd mix. He has a playful personality and is very intelligent. Hamilton enjoys training and picks up on new tricks quickly. He is loyal and loves sticking by his person's side. Hamilton would do best in a quiet home with adults who will take the time to make him comfortable in his new surroundings.He adores walks and would make a great running buddy! Hamilton is seeking a fun, active home, could it be yours?Hamilton, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cheryl Scott, the Amazing Meteorologist on Chicago’s ABC7

When Chicago needs the latest updates on the weather, they tune into Cheryl Scott on ABC7. The meteorologist has made the Windy City her home and has become a popular member of the local community. Her fans and followers are not only getting the latest forecasts from Scott, but they also want to know more about her personal life, background, style, and romance. Her relationship with celebrity DJ Dante the Don also never fails to get the Internet’s attention. So, for her new followers asking who the ABC7 meteorologist is, we have all the details in Cheryl Scott’s wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain increases overnight, especially after midnight. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, downpours for the morning rush Tuesday.It will be breezy and wet much of the day. Finally drying out closer to sunset. We get a break Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. The next rain-maker moves in for Thursday and Friday.TONIGHT: Rain increases overnight. Low 48.TUESDAY: Breezy and wet. High 50.WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 55.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy