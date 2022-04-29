ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge Traffic Jams as Indonesia's Eid Al-Fitr Holiday Exodus Starts

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA (Reuters) - Tens of millions of Indonesian Muslims are expected to travel back to their hometowns to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in coming days, with traffic jams of up to 10 km (6 miles) already starting to form on some routes out of the capital Jakarta. The decision to...

Joko Widodo
Indonesia
Indonesia
Place
Asia
