Postal slowdown: First-class packages will soon see slower delivery times

By John Shumway
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is a change coming to the U.S. Postal Service that you need to know about.

Beginning on Sunday, the delivery time on some first-class packages is going to be slower by up to a couple of days.

While they declined to talk about it on camera, this is just part of the postal service's 10-year plan to become financially sustainable. In other words, they're trying to save money.

Just know, if you need something critically through the mail, order early.

There's an expectation factor as the USPS truck arrives on your street.

"Well I ordered it last week online and I got it today," said Tom Kos in Ross Township.

Over the past couple of years, we've grown accustomed to waiting.

"The mail is slow enough today with the mail as we call it, you know snail mail," said Paula Moore in Glenshaw.

Come Sunday, that snail will be crawling even slower for some first-class packages as the Postal Service, "improves utilization of surface transportation while reducing air network usage."

Translation, they're sending more by ground and less by air.

"If it will keep the cost down, that'll be okay," Kos said.

Not everyone is as understanding.

"I don't like it, but I'm a victim, what are you going to do?" Added Cindy Cillo of Avalon.

The Postal Service said the change will increase delivery time by 1-2 days for 32-percent of first-class packages, reduce delivery time by a day for 4-percent, and not impact 64-percent of first-class packages.

The important thing to remember is if your need for something is time-sensitive, like medication, take the extra delivery time into consideration.

The Postal Service said that ground delivery is more reliable and predictable than air service, and while FedEx is the primary carrier, they also use commercial airlines.

