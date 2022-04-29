ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

By SGPN NHL Staff
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Kraken (26-48-6) are short favorites when they host the San Jose Sharks (32-36-12) on Friday, April 29 in what is expected to be a close matchup. The Kraken are -122 on the moneyline to win over the Sharks (+101) in the game, which begins at 10:00 PM...

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch

Ahead of a first round matchup against Edmonton, the Kings finish off the regular season in Canada against Canucks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. When: Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Watch: Bally Sports West.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Season in Buffalo

Chicago set to play 82nd and final game of the year Friday night. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN 720 AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks and Sabres will close out their respective seasons on Friday night in Buffalo as each looks to enter the offseason on a winning note.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
City
San Jose, CA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He's sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Stanley Cup handoff offers many options for playoff captains

Candidates for first pass of trophy at conclusion of postseason. Every hockey player dreams of winning the Stanley Cup. Once NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman hands it to the captain of the winning team, the question becomes who will receive it next. In 2001, Colorado Avalanche captain Joe Sakic didn't lift...
NHL
NHL

Predators top Avalanche in shootout, move into first West wild card

DENVER -- The Nashville Predators moved into the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with a 5-4 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. Nashville leads the Dallas Stars by one point with one game for each team remaining. Each...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philipp Grubauer
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Yanni Gourde
Person
Brent Burns
Person
Jared Mccann
Person
Jordan Eberle
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken vs. Sharks | April 29

Players and coach give props to Kraken faithful ahead of Friday's Fan Appreciation Night. Plus, Jordan Eberle on turnaround seasons. Friday is Fan Appreciation Night at Climate Pledge Arena with the final home game of the inaugural season. But, believe it, players and coach Dave Hakstol have highly valued the Kraken faithful all season long.
NHL
Yardbarker

Predators Face Tough Postseason Choice With Saros Injury

It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Price future with Canadiens uncertain; goalie could retire

BROSSARD, Quebec -- Carey Price faces an uncertain future that includes seeking a second opinion for his surgically repaired knee and the possibility he has played his final NHL game. The Montreal Canadiens goalie made 37 saves in a 10-2 win against the Florida Panthers to end the regular season...
NHL
NHL

Official Stars Podcast: Playoff hockey is returning to Dallas

In the season finale of Podman Rush, Matthew DeFranks and Mike Heika return to join host Daryl "Razor" Reaugh to discuss the Stars clinching a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. April 29, 2022. In the season finale of Podman Rush, Stars beat reporter Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#The Sharks#Betting Lines#The San Jose Sharks#Sharks Predictions
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: San Jose at Seattle

Commanding performance by the Kraken delivers a 3-0 win on Fan Appreciation Night. Tonight was about the fans and thanking them for their support all season, and the Kraken found the best way possible to do that: delivering a win. From the first moment of puck drop, Seattle skated to offensive control, holding the zone for just shy of half the game (27:03). The home team also built the offensive advantage in even-strength play, with goals coming from Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson and Victor Rask. The team played a disciplined game, taking only two penalties - although they resulted in a two-man advantage for San Jose for 1:12 of game play - but the penalty-kill unit held strong, backed by Chris Driedger in net. Driedger was strong throughout all 60 minutes and delivered the fifth shutout of his career to seal the three-goal victory.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Ducks Reassign Benoit, T. Carrick, Drew, Robinson to San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned defensemen Simon Benoit and Trevor Carrick, and right wings Hunter Drew and Buddy Robinson to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). The Gulls begin their First Round playoff series vs. the Ontario Reign (KIngs affiliate) on Wednesday, May...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Canucks

Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers close out the regular season at Rogers Place against the Canucks. The Edmonton Oilers close out the regular season on home ice at Rogers Place on Friday night against the Vancouver Canucks. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One & Pacific or listen...
NHL
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 Regular Season By the Numbers

Just like that 82 games later, the Colorado Avalanche have completed another - this time record-shattering - regular season. It was quite the exhilarating ride as the Avalanche fiercely contended and established themselves as one of the top teams in the NHL for the majority of their historic campaign. Perhaps more impressively, the team did so in the face of adversity like ailments that prevented the team from ever dressing a fully healthy lineup.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Kraken shut out Sharks in last home game of inaugural NHL season

SEATTLE -- Chris Driedger made 24 saves for his first shutout of the season to help the Seattle Kraken to a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks in their home finale at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday. It was the first home shutout for Seattle. The Kraken finish their...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy