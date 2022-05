Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has started his month of May with a bang, securing an official visit and being listed in the top four for Shamurad Umarov, a 4-star offensive tackle from Alpharetta, Georgia. Along with releasing his top four, Umarov also revealed the dates of the four official visits he will be taking over the summer.

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO