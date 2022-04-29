ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

China halts freight train traffic with North Korea

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tT39I_0fNy5s6v00

China says it halted railroad freight traffic with North Korea as it deals with the spread of COVID-19 in the border town of Dandong.

The countries had reopened trade between Dandong and North Korea’s Sinuiju in January following a two-year pause while the North imposed one of the world's most restrictive pandemic border closures despite the strain on its broken economy.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday the decision to suspend the freight services was taken “in light of the current epidemic situation in Dandong,” but he gave no other details.

The Dandong city government on Monday ordered all residents to swiftly return home and stay there to stem the spread of the virus. It said the government would make strenuous efforts to ensure the daily needs of residents but made no mention of links with North Korea and did not say when the lockdown would be lifted.

While many countries are dropping restrictions and trying to live with the virus, China has been sticking to a “zero-COVID” approach, which requires mass testing and lockdowns and keeping its international borders largely shut.

North Korea’s decision to tentatively reopen-cross border trade with China, its main ally and economic lifeline, possibly reflected a growing urgency in its need for outside relief.

North Korea still claims to have a perfect record in keeping out COVID-19 from its territory — a claim widely doubted. But the closure of its border to nearly all trade and visitors for two years further shocked an economy already damaged by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile program.

Experts say the North would have focused on importing fertilizers to boost food production, factory goods to spur dismal industrial production, and construction materials to support ambitious development projects that leader Kim Jong Un touts as major accomplishments.

The North has been accelerating its weapons tests in recent months, including its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017 in March, as it revives brinkmanship to pressure the United States to accept it as a nuclear power and remove sanctions. South Korea's Unification Ministry , which deals with inter-Korean affairs, didn't immediately provide more details on the suspension of freight traffic between North Korea and China.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Zhao Lijian
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Freight Train#Chinese#Foreign Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
Daily Mail

Kim Jong Un BLOWS UP tourist golf resort intended to build ties with South Korea in latest sign the tyrant is heading for confrontation

North Korea has set off explosives to destroy a golfing resort for tourists that used to be a symbol for peace with neighbouring South Korea. Satellite photographs have shown that the floating Haegumgang Hotel, part of the $75million (£57.5million) tourist resort in the mountains of Mount Kumgang, was partially demolished over the weekend.
WORLD
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Forgotten digger who was ordered to 'never to talk about' his covert mission during the Vietnam War speaks up - and pleads for belated recognition of his military service

A forgotten Australian digger who was sent on an 18-month long top-secret mission to Cambodia during the height of the Vietnam War is demanding recognition for his service, five decades after being ordered to 'never to talk about' what he did. John Ali, from South Australia, was a civilian and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

631K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy