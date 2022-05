Portland Audubon says mother ducks are always close by; Good Samaritans can cause unintentional harm.Everyone's first instinct is to spring into action when they spot a duckling alone in one of East Multnomah County's natural areas — like the baby wood duck that was seemingly abandoned and sunning itself on the banks of Johnson Creek in Gresham's Main City Park last weekend. But experts from the Portland Audubon Society warn that in most cases, it's best to leave the young fowl alone and allow their mothers to care for them. The wildlife advocacy organization receives many calls from concerned...

