ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UN chief Antonio Guterres ‘shocked’ as two Russian rockets hit Kyiv during visit

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres was left "shocked" as two Russian rockets struck Kyiv during his visit to the capital of Ukraine .

Mr Guterres met with Volodymyr Zelensky in the war-torn city on Thursday, before suggesting that he is pushing for a "full-scale ceasefire" during a press conference alongside the president.

"I was shocked to be informed that two rockets exploded in the city where I am," the UN chief said.

"This is a dramatic war. We absolutely need to end the war and we absolutely need to have a solution for it."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyiv#Ukraine#Rockets#Un#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Russia
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

631K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy