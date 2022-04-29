ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sam Neill explains why he still ‘gets a lot of flak’ from Jurassic Park fans, 29 years on

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7srq_0fNy200V00

Sam Neill has explained why he’ still getting criticised by a lot of Jurassic Park fans, 29 years after it was released.

The actor played paleontologist Alan Grant in the 1993 Steven Spielberg film, and will return in the forthcoming sequel Jurassic World: Dominion .

However, during the promotional trailer for the new film, the New Zealand-born actor told Vanity Fair that his accent in the film continues to anger fans of the original.

Neill explained that he had attempted to perfect the use of an American accent for the role until Spielberg told him to use his own.

“He came up to me halfway through the day and he said, ‘Hey, Sam, you know the accent we were talking about?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve been working on it for four weeks...’ He said, ‘Don’t worry about it, just use your own voice’.”

Neill continued: ‘I said, ‘That’s great, Steven, thank you so much.’ And then four days later, he came up to me and said, ‘You know that voice you’re using now?’ I said, ‘Yeah, my voice?’ He said, ‘Somewhere in between.’”

The actor described the situation as “an actor’s nightmare”, telling co-stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum: “So that’s why I get a lot of flak to this day: ‘Sam Neill’s American accent in Jurassic Park was a load of T-rex poo’.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fLJcc_0fNy200V00

Dern defended Neill, telling him he was giving “the fans everything they wanted”.

Jurassic World: Dominion , which also stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will be released on 10 June.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jurassic World Dominion second official trailer: Chris Pratt asks Sam Neill for his 'expertise' to find Blue's baby as Jeff Goldblum says 'the doomsday clock might be about out of time'

The second official trailer for Jurassic World Dominion was released on Thursday morning. The film that opens on June 10, 2022 includes the most recent stars of the franchise - Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard - but also some of the older vets from Jurassic Park, including Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer Delivers Bigger Look at Terrifyingly Toothy Giganotosaurus

Jurassic World: Dominion‘s big bad dino bares its (very large) teeth in the latest trailer for the upcoming Universal movie, which dropped Thursday. While the second sneak peek at Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic conclusion offers few spoilers, it does tease a bigger look at the Giganotosaurus — a theropod the director described as having a Joker-like personality — as its terrorizes Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing, and the trio of original Jurassic Park movie stars: Sam Neill’s Alan Grant, Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Fiddler's Journey to the Big...
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Neill
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jurassic World#Film Star#Vanity Fair#American
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in April 2022

If you’re looking for new movies to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. The streaming service added a bounty of new films in April, some of which are bona fide new releases while others are great library titles newly added to the rotating queue. Indeed, it can be difficult to prioritize what to watch, so below we’ve singled out seven films we think are worth putting at the top of your list ASAP. They range from Oscar-winning dramas to R-rated actions to underseen indies, with an ooey-gooey romantic comedy thrown in for good measure.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
The Independent

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene appears to prove terrifying Thanos theory

An Avengers: Endgame deleted scene could prove that a popular theory about the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been true all along.The clip, which you can watch on streaming service Disney Plus, is an alternate version of a conversation between Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) featured in the film.Swinton’s character can be seen telling Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline. However, she then goes on to reveal something that was omitted from the film – that she’s already used the Time Stone to see beyond her very own death.It’s here where...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Disney Unveils 'Avatar 2' Title, Teaser Trailer Release Date

Disney has officially revealed the title of the first upcoming Avatar sequel — Avatar: The Way of Water. According to reports, the title and release date of the film’s teaser trailer were unveiled during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation, with producer Jon Landau stating, “One of the strengths of [James] Cameron’s scripts is they are always universal and relatable themes that he weaves into them.” He added, “At the center of each of the four sequels will be the Sully family. Each story will be a standalone and each will come to its own conclusion.”
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Shock: Jason Momoa Subtly Showed Support To Amber Heard's Ex? Fantastic Beasts Actor Says Aquaman Actress 'Jealous' Of His Friendship With Paul Bettany

The lawyers of Amber Heard ended their grilling of Johnny Depp at his defamation trial against the Aquaman star, on Monday, by playing an audio recording of heated arguments between the former lovebirds. One audiotape featured the actor telling his ex-ladylove, "shut up, fat a*s," while the actress accused her former husband of having "beat the sh*t out of" her and throwing a "swing" at her.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

631K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy