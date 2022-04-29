Amazon’s Le Creuset sale includes more than 30% off its signature casserole dish

A bonafide culinary status symbol, Le Creuset has been the darling of French kitchens for nearly 100 years – with its cast iron wonders coming with the price tag to match.

While more affordable alternatives for the brand’s bestselling stoneware have emerged in recent years (we’re looking at you, Aldi ), as with most things, you just can’t beat the original. As such, allow us to steer you in the direction of Amazon’s spring sale, where you can save around 30 per cent on cookware essentials right now.

Famed for its brightly enamelled cast-iron kitchenware, everyone from amateur home cooks to pro chefs just can’t get enough of the French brand.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that one of its most coveted pots took the crown in our round-up of the best casserole dishes , with our writer saying they were “instantly smitten.”

With big savings on Le Creuset signatures at Amazon – including the aforementioned casserole dish, salt grinder and stoneware dish – there’s no better opportunity to save on a future family heirloom.

Read more:

Le Creuset signature cast iron oval casserole dish, 27cm: Was £260, now £172.74, Amazon.co.uk

Earning the top spot in our review of the best casserole dishes , our tester said the 27cm dish is the perfect size for a family. “It has a heat-resistant knob, large handles to move from oven to table without struggling and a tight-fitting lid to lock in moisture,” they said. “The enamel interior is a real wonder too – most food is simply wiped straight off afterwards.”

While an obvious choice for casseroles and soups, the oval dish also became a go-to for roasting meat for Sunday lunch. “We were most impressed by its weight though, which was noticeably lighter than all the other cast-iron dishes we tested and easily made it our best buy, despite the hefty cost,” our tester added. With more than 30 per cent off, now’s your chance to invest.

Buy now

Le Creuset adjustable salt grinder: Was £33, now £23.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re wanting to feel the Le Creuset presence in your kitchen but don’t have the £200 to splash out on a dish, the French brand’s salt grinder is a more affordable alternative. Reduced by nearly 30 per cent right now, you can pick up the ultra violet-hued grinder for just over £20.

Previously earning a spot in our round-up of the best salt and pepper mills , our reviewer said the grinders are “made from strong ABS plastic and feature a hardened ceramic grinder to make quick work of your peppercorns and salt crystals with no danger of corrosion.”

Buy now

Le Creuset cast iron fondue saucepan: Was £129, now £95.99, Amazon.co.uk

Suitable and versatile enough for preparing everything from classic cheese and chocolate fondue, to pasta, curry, soup and even bread, Le Creuset’s multi-use saucepan is a kitchen staple. Designed for hob, grill and oven use, the pan boasts an easy-to-grip handle and the brand’s classic wipe-clean enamel finish. And you can save more than £30 on the culinary essential right now.

Buy now

Le Creuset stoneware serving bowl: Was £54, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

While Le Creuset is famed for its cookware, let it be known that the French brand also excels in serveware. Case in point, this lovely sage green bowl – reduced by nearly 30 per cent right now in Amazon’s sale. Measuring 32cm, the serving piece is complete with Le Creuset’s signature enamelled finish, making it durable, chip-resistant and of course, stylish.

Buy now

Le Creuset stoneware shallow dish, 32cm: Was £60, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

Whether throwing your ingredients together for a pasta bake, roasting vegetables or making a pie, Le Creuset’s shallow stoneware dish is ideal for oven-to-table serving. It’s also safe for microwave, freezer and dishwasher use, with its durable finish preventing chipping, scratching and staining. Coming in a cool mint colourway, the dish is ideal for giving your kitchenware a summer revamp.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on kitchen appliances, try the links below:

Want to know more about French kitchenware? We tested to see if Aldi’s cast-iron cookware was as good as Le Creuset