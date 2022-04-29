ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Where is the British Virgin Islands and what is its relationship with the UK?

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzyPd_0fNy1t8U00

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) is in the spotlight after its premier, Andrew Fahie, was arrested in Miami , Florida , accused of drug trafficking and money laundering .

Mr Fahie, Oleanvine Maynard - who is the managing director of the BVI’s port authority - and the latter’s son Kadeem Maynard were all arrested on charges of conspiring to import more than 5kg of cocaine into the US after reportedly being caught up in a sting operation at the city’s airport by undercover Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents posing as traffickers.

The BVI, situated to the east of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands and north of Anguilla, is a British Overseas Territory, its residents British citizens since 2002.

The island chain – the biggest land masses of which are Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Anegada and Jost Van Dyke – is a parliamentary democracy but its ultimate executive authority is its governor, who is appointed by the Queen on the advice of the British government.

Its defence and foreign affairs remain the responsibility of the UK.

Responding to Mr Fahie’s detention, British foreign secretary Liz Truss said she was “appalled by these serious allegations” against the leader of the ruling Virgin Islands Party and added that she and Mr Rankin would be holding an emergency meeting to “set out next steps”.

One of those measures will be to urgently publish a recently completed report by the Commission of Inquiry into how the territory is governed, she said.

The first European to set eyes on the Virgin Islands was famed explorer Christopher Columbus in 1493 during his second voyage to the Americas, who named them after the Christian legend of St Ursula and the Eleven Thousand Virgins.

They were subsequently claimed by Spanish colonists, before the Dutch built a permanent settlement on Tortola in 1648.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWxbK_0fNy1t8U00

The island was captured by the British in 1672, who subsequently annexed Anegada and Virgin Gorda eight years later and turned the archipelago into a centre for sugar cane cultivation, shipping in African slaves to work its plantations.

This practice endured until 1830s, when the abolition of slavery within the British Empire coincided with a series of devastating hurricanes that tore through the islands’ cane fields.

The BVI was previously administered with the British Leeward Islands or as part of a grouping with St Kitts and Nevis before they gained separate colony status in 1960 and became autonomous in 1967.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Christopher Columbus
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Virgin Islands#Virgin Gorda#The Virgin Islands#Virgin Islands Party#British Leeward Islands#Uk#Oleanvine#Dea#Tortola#The Commission Of Inquiry
Daily Mail

Trophy hunter kills Botswana's biggest 'tusker' elephant with ivory weighing 200lb after paying $50,000 for the 'privilege' - sparking fury from country's former president

A professional trophy hunter shot and killed the largest 'tusker' elephant in Botswana after paying $50,000 to join a hunt. Botswanan hunter Leon Kachelhoffer claims he killed the big tusker, which was carrying 200lb (91kg) of ivory, on the country's northern border with Namibia. The elephant was in its early-50s...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
U.K.
Good News Network

Opium Production Ceases as Communities in Mexico’s Golden Triangle Turn to Forestry

An area famous for cropping narcotics and cannabis has changed its moniker from the Golden Triangle of Opium to the Golden Triangle of Sustainable Forestry. It’s a shift four decades in the making, as the residents of four communities in the hilly, forested northern part of the state of Durango decided they wanted to secure a more sustainable future for themselves.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The WWII hero who hid in the jungle for 30 YEARS rather than surrender: Curious story of Japanese soldier who lived on a Philippines island eating dried banana skins and stealing rice from locals is told in a new film

A new film is highlighting the story of a controversial Japanese soldier who refused to surrender after the Second World War ended and spent 29 years hiding in the jungle. Hiroo Onoda, who died in 2014 at the age of 91, was stationed on the island in the Philippines in 1944 but remained until 1974 because he did not believe the war was over.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

631K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy