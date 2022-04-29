When and where is the next Formula One race?
The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the fifth race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.
So far, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen have shared two wins apiece, but the Ferrari man still holds a 27-point advantage over the reigning world champion due to the Red Bull man’s two DNFs in Bahrain and Melbourne.
It looks set to be a battle between Ferrari and Red Bull for both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships.
And then there are narratives further down the field involving the likes of Mercedes, McLaren, Alpine, Aston Martin.
When and where is the next race?
The next race takes place in the United States as the paddock travels to the Miami Grand Prix on the weekend of 6-8 May.
What has been said?
Mercedes are set to make upgrades to George Russell and Lewis Hamilton’s cars as they bid to improve at the Miami Grand Prix. Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes’ trackside engineering director, does not believe that solutions will be found overnight but hopes that alterations can show that the team are moving “in the right direction”.
“Hopefully soon, maybe as soon as Miami, we can start to bring some parts to the car that will hopefully give us an indication on whether we are moving in the right direction,”
Shovlin explained in the team’s post-Imola debrief. “We are not expecting to solve this overnight, but if we can get a clue that we are going in the right direction, that we really got to the bottom of what is going on, then we will be quite pleased that we are just moving on the right path.”
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen’s dad has admitted that he relished watching the world champion lap Lewis Hamilton as he cruised to victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver secured his second victory of the season with a dominant performance at Imola, winning from pole after also taking victory in Saturday’s sprint race.
And Jos Verstappen admitted to taking some form of delight from Hamilton’s Italian plight. “Honestly, I did enjoy seeing Max lap Hamilton, after everything that happened last year,” the elder Verstappen wrote on his son’s website .
“Hamilton really had a tough time, whereas his teammate George Russell seemed to be more balanced. It’s not often you have the opportunity to lap a Mercedes. Max had an excellent weekend in Imola. I found him incredibly strong. He didn’t make a single mistake, was solid and completely in control. Red Bull clearly made a step in the right direction.”
Current driver standings
- Charles Leclerc - 86 points
- Max Verstappen - 59 points
- Sergio Perez - 54 points
- George Russell - 49 points
- Carlos Sainz - 38 points
- Lando Norris - 35 points
- Lewis Hamilton - 28 points
- Valtteri Bottas - 24 points
- Esteban Ocon - 20 points
- Kevin Magnussen - 15 points
- Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points
- Yuki Tsunoda - 10 points
- Pierre Gasly - 6 points
- Sebastian Vettel - 4 points
- Fernando Alonso - 2 points
- Guanyu Zhou - 1 point
- Alexander Albon - 1 point
- Lance Stroll - 1 point
- Mick Schumacher - 0 points
- Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
- Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
Full 2022 schedule
ROUND 5 —MIAMI
Miami International Autodrome — 6-8 May
ROUND 6 —SPAIN
Barcelona — 20-22 May
ROUND 7 —MONACO
Monte Carlo — 27-29
ROUND 8 — AZERBAIJAN
Baku — 10-12 June
ROUND 9 — CANADA
Montréal — 17-19 June
ROUND 10 — GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone — 1-3 July
ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA
Jeddah — 8-10 July
ROUND 12 — FRANCE
Paul Ricard — 22-24 July
ROUND 13 —HUNGARY
Hungaroring — 29-31 July
ROUND 14 —BELGIUM
Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August
ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS
Zandvoort — 2-4 September
ROUND 16 —ITALY
Monza — 9-11 September
ROUND 17 —TBC
TBC — 23-25 September
ROUND 18 —SINGAPORE
Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October
ROUND 19 —JAPAN
Suzuka — 7-9 October
ROUND 20 —UNITED STATES
Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October
ROUND 21 —MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October
ROUND 22 —BRAZIL
Interlagos — 11-13 November
ROUND 23 —ABU DHABI
Yas Marina — 18-20 November
