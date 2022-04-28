ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Is Maine the Snowiest State in the US? Not Quite!

By The Captain
 3 days ago
The plows were back out in Maine overnight. And it's almost MAY. It got us thinking about how Maine compares to the rest of the country when it comes to snow amounts. I mean, if it snows HALF the year around here, you would think we have to be the snowiest...

Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine.

