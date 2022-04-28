20 Lowest Paying Jobs In Shreveport

Texas Man Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for Illegally Obtaining Money from Pre-Paid Debit Cards. Louisiana – Chukwuma N. Okoye, Jr., 38, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced by United States District Judge Donald E. Walter to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for illegally obtaining money using pre-paid debit cards, according to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. Okoye was also sentenced to pay $2,379,860 in restitution. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to use unauthorized access devices on November 9, 2021.
