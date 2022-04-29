ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

70 Year-Old Bossier Man Arrested for Sexual Crimes Against Juveniles

By Rueben Wright
K945
K945
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for rape and he now sits in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility. David Paul Valeton, 70, of the 200 block of Chimney Lane in Haughton, was arrested on April 27 after a seven-month-long investigation of the rape involving a...

k945.com

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Caddo Court Find Farmerville Man Guilty of 2020 Crime Spree

A Caddo Parish jury found a Farmerville man guilty of a crime spree in 2020 that started in a local hospital and ended in Meridian, Mississippi. Taniel Cole, 42, was found guilty responsively of attempted manslaughter, guilty as charged on four counts of second-degree kidnapping and guilty as charged of armed robbery with the use if a firearm.
FARMERVILLE, LA
K945

Shreveport Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder

A Shreveport man involved in the severe beating of a victim at a Shreveport apartment complex six years ago was found guilty as charged Wednesday, April 20, 2022, of attempted second-degree murder. When Willie Dewayne Lynn, 36, returns to court for sentencing May 5, 2022, he faces at least 10...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Haughton, LA
Bossier Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Haughton, LA
Crime & Safety
K945

Shreveport Man Faces Life Sentence After Murder Conviction

A Shreveport man faces life in prison after being convicted of murder and related charges in Caddo District Court Thursday, April 21, 2022. Desmond Latimmer Johnson of Shreveport, 27, was found guilty as charged of second-degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Child Molestation#Juveniles#Violent Crime#Icac
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
K945

How Many People Are Arrested at Shreveport DWI Checkpoint?

Shreveport Police held a DWI checkpoint on Friday night on North Market Street just north of downtown Shreveport. This checkpoint ran from 10pm to 3am on Saturday morning. Shreveport Police teamed up with other agencies to arrest five people for suspected DWI, one arrest for possession of marijuana, and one arrest for an outstanding warrant.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Elderly Louisiana Man Forced to Defend Himself Against a Squirrel

It's really no secret that Louisiana has some dangerous creatures. We've got venomous snakes, hungry alligators, spiders, possibly big wildcats, and I wouldn't be surprised if there's a sasquatch or 20 lurking around in the woods right now, too. Apparently, mother nature doesn't think that's enough and has decided to throw us another wicked creature masquerading as a cute little woodland animal.
SLIDELL, LA
WHIO Dayton

Law enforcement to crack down on crash-causing violations in Montgomery Co. today

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A traffic enforcement initiative is set for today to crack down on crash-causing violations like reckless driving, impaired driving, and speeding in Montgomery County. >> 4 killed in Dayton crash on North Gettysburg Avenue Sunday night. Officers from the Dayton Police Department, Huber Heights Police Department,...
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy