ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend April 29-May 1

By Mike Soileau
Magic 1470AM
Magic 1470AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Can you believe that it's the last weekend of April already? Summer will be upon us before we know it. There are a lot of upcoming events in Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles slated for June and July but we will get to that later. Right now we are...

mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Magic 1470AM

2022 Guide For Summer Camps In Lake Charles, LA

We all know an idle mind is a waste. Do you have plans for your child/children this summer? For the past two years, parents and guardians were faced with finding an answer to that question. It was tough trying to create a plan and have something productive to do for the kids while the pandemic had us all on lockdown.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

1st Annual McVey’s Seafood Crawfish Boil Off In Lake Charles This Saturday April 30th

If you like to boil crawfish or have a team you would like to put together for this Saturday's event, you can call 337-884-3221 to register your team. Cash prizes will be awarded to the cookoff teams like 1st place $300, People’s Choice $150, and Best Dip $75. They will also have ALL YOU CAN EAT crawfish from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm while supplies last for only $25 per person.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Restaurants We Miss in Lake Charles

I went down memory lane with my parents the other day about places we used to eat back in the day. I remember specifically after church, First Baptist Church Sulphur, we would slide down with my parents' friends to the buffet at the Holiday in on Hwy 27. They had the best desserts as I remember. Course we would also slide over to Western Sizzlin' in Lake Charles on Prien Lake Road. We spent almost an hour reminiscing on the old places we would go eat, and then the places they would go eat before I was ever a twinkle in their eyes. Rooting around as I do on Facebook, I found someone had the same idea of places we miss eating. So here is a little list down memory lane of places we miss going to eat in Lake Charles and the surrounding area!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westlake, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Magic 1470AM

Harbor Freight Tools Re-Opened In Lake Charles, LA.

It's been a long time coming, but Harbor Freight Tools is finally back in business. Like nearly every business and resident in SWLA, the national tool chain's local store was hit hard in the wake of Hurricane Laura. Their original building, formally located on Prien Lake Rd. was heavily damaged and forced them to temporarily close the doors.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

SWLA Easter Weekend Crawfish Price Check Update

As we celebrate our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ this weekend, we are wishing everyone a very happy Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Enjoy the fellowship of the season with family and friends. This time of the year in SWLA most households are having fish fry's. However, no Easter holiday...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Anyone Notice This Spelling Mistake on Nelson Rd In Lake Charles?

Before we start, yes, it has been replaced already. Spelling in the world of signage tends to be the most important thing in the business. It's not something you simply just want to leave up to spell check to handle. As I type this, I am doing my best to make sure everything in this article is spelled right. I just KNOW someone is going to catch a missed word. Oh well, I'm a radio DJ, not an English major!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Storm Damage Reported in Louisiana Overnight

Mother Nature has not been kind to Louisiana over the past several weeks. It seems as if our state has suffered severe weather watches, warnings, and damage, during the middle of the week each week for at least the last month. The nighttime hours of Tuesday into the early morning...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
Magic 1470AM

35th Annual Etouffee Festival Set April 29th – May 1st

April has been a jam-packed and fun-filled month for our friends in Arnaudville, and they are rounding it out with the 35th Annual Etouffee Cookoff. If you and the family are looking to pass a good time with great food, family fun activities and live music, make sure your calendar is marked for April 29th - May 1st.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Magic 1470AM

Severe Weather Threat for South Louisiana Through Tomorrow

It's not very often that weather systems produce the potential for severe weather over a specific geographic region for more than 12 to 24 hours at a time. Such is not the case for South Louisiana over the next 48 hours as the area will have at least a "slight risk" of severe storms. What does a slight risk mean?
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Homeowner Finds Patio Furniture All a Buzz

It's a pretty spring morning, you just woke up and the coffee pot is dripping. You decide to take advantage of the not-so-humid morning and sit out on your back porch. The spoon tings the edge of your coffee cup as you finish stirring in the sugar and cream, and you take that first little sip of life. As you pop out the back door, you take a peek at your patio furniture, but also hear a small hum. Your coffee-sipping spot has already been taken by bees!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

‘Pink’ Moon to Grace Louisiana Skies This Easter Weekend

Louisiana residents will be treated to a spectacular sky show during this most solemn of weekends. As many of us reflect on the Easter holiday and its deeper meaning we will be treated to a heavenly light to help guide our thoughts. Or, it could just be a beautiful full moon gracing the skies above us all over this long holiday weekend.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Street#Photography
Magic 1470AM

Couple Rescued from Rock Barrier at Rutherford Beach

Have you ever wondered what draws us to the water? As humans, we just seem to inherently want to be next to the sea. Maybe it's hardwired into our DNA. Maybe it's the fact that human beings are about 60% water. Or maybe the beach and the ocean waves are just a natural stress reliever and Lord knows we could all use a lot less of that.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA Man Killed After Electric Pole Fell On His Truck

An unspeakable tragedy occurred Wednesday evening when a Lake Charles resident was killed by a fallen electric pole. The gentleman reportedly had just attended a local meeting and was sitting in his truck at the time of the accident. According to Sgt. Scott Dougherty, with the Lake Charles Police Department, has confirmed, that the unidentified victim was not in transit. The authorities said his vehicle was parked on Church Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Early Voting In Progress For SWLA April 30, 2022 Election

The Easter holiday kept us busy and many didn't know that early voting began Saturday April 16 for the April 30 Municipal General Election. Early voting will end Saturday April 23, 2022. During this elections several parishes will hold runoff that were held in March. In addition, SWLA residents will decide upon various taxes, bonds, filling vacant seats, local proposition, etc.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Native and American Idol Laine Hardy Arrested

Louisiana native Laine Hardy of Livingston has been arrested after a warrant was issued yesterday by LSU Police. Hardy turned himself into the LSU Campus Police and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The charge is for "Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, and Oral Communication". Essentially, it means he is allegedly being accused of placing a recording device somewhere to hear conversations.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

West Calcasieu Chamber Of Commerce Job Fair

If you are looking to start or change careers now is the time to get your resumes together. The West Calcasieu Chamber Of Commerce presents their big Region V Job Fair on May 3. Save the date! It will take place from 8:00 am - 12:00 pm in Westlake, LA at the Mangan Recreation Center (1000 McKinley St.)
WESTLAKE, LA
Magic 1470AM

Results From Our ‘Best Boudin In SW Louisiana’ Poll

Last month we asked our listeners who had the best boudin in SWLA, and we received a ton of votes. I also wrote an article about the Top 5 Places To Get Boudin In Lake Charles based on Trip advisor reviews. After posting that article on our social media pages, you had several other places that you thought deserved to make the list. The light bulb went off...let's let our listeners vote on the best boudin in SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Boot Brew Festival This Saturday in Eunice

Last Sunday South Louisiana celebrated Easter. The arrival of Easter means the end of the Lenten Season and for a lot of people in South Louisiana that change in the calendar has affected the way they consume beer. Okay, for a lot of folks, giving up drinking alcohol for Lent is a thing. Now that the Lenten obligation is over who wouldn't want to celebrate our blessing with some different and unique homebrewed beers.
EUNICE, LA
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy