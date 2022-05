If ever there was a passion project, Matt Heafy’s expedition into the world of black(ened) metal is it. The Trivium frontman’s solo venture has been rumoured for more than a decade and now arrives, with impeccable timing, just as its creator’s main band are enjoying their greatest level of popularity and prominence yet. Drenched in the imagery and mythological themes of Heafy’s ancient Japanese heritage, Rashomon is plainly much more than some self-indulgent side- project. The music – complex, crafted, tumultuous and tender – is both frequently surprising and more or less along the lines of what one might expect, particularly given Ihsahn’s ongoing role as this project’s spirit guide.

MUSIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO