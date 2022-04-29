ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Elon Musk Dumps $4 Billion Tesla Shares, Says 'No Further Sales Planned', Then Filings Show Another $4.5 Billion Sold

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares jumped higher Friday after CEO Elon Musk said he was done selling shares of his clean-energy car company after dumping near $4 billion in stock to pay for his $44 billion takeover of social media group Twitter.

Securities and Exchange Commission filings published late Thursday indicated that Musk sold 4.4 million Tesla shares between over the two-day period ending on April 27, just days after inking an agreement to provide around $21 billion in financing for his $54.20 per share offer for Twitter.

"No further Tesla sales planned after today", Musk Tweeted to his 83 million followers last night, although pre-arranged sales are still possible, given the size of the billionaire's equity commitment in the Twitter deal.

In fact, another SEC filing was made public early Friday, showing Musk had offloaded between $4.5 and $5 billion in shares on April 28.

Scroll to Continue

Tesla shares were marked 3% higher in mid-day Friday trading to change hands at $903.85 each. Twitter shares rose 0.6% higher to $49.44 each.

Twitter shares, meanwhile, are still marked some 8.2% south of the bid price Musk unveiled earlier this month as investors continue to question Musk's willingness to close the $44 billion 'take-private' deal.

Securities and Exchange Commission filings published late Tuesday indicate that Musk, by some measures the world's richest man, will be required to pay a $1 billion termination fee if his effort to buy Twitter and take it private fails.

Twitter is also required to pay Musk a similar amount, the filings indicated, although both sides will have the option of walking away if the takeover isn't completed by October 24. Twitter is also able to accept -- but not solicit -- a superior bid to Musk's if one is proposed.

That said, Twitter's value proposition improved modestly with better-than-expected first quarter earnings of 61 cents per share and a 15.4% jump in overall revenues, which topped $1.2 billion.

Twitter also said average monetizable daily active users, its term for the number of daily users who can view ads, rose 5.5% from the December quarter to 229 million, with a 39.6 million gain of U.S.-based users.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Is Elon Musk's Dogecoin On Its Way to $1?

When Elon Musk tweeted "Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!" on Thursday, some may wonder if dogecoin is included in the mix. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO and world's richest man has been quite bullish on the Shiba-themed crypto and interest surged dramatically when the deal to acquire Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report was announced earlier this week.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Sec Filing#Elon Musk Dumps#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#Social Media#Sec
TheStreet

Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

It's a promise that will delight Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report fans and investors. After days of wondering about their hero Elon Musk's intentions regarding Tesla, they can now breathe. The Tech tycoon, whose energy has been devoted since the beginning of April on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, has just made a big commitment. He just promised he doesn't plan to sell Tesla stock after recent trades.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

The Stock Market's Crashing. Should You Worry?

Despite the stock market's recent sell-off, sticking to your investment plan is still the best strategy. There's evidence that the market may bounce soon in what is known as a relief rally. It's important to remember that even though this year has been tough, the stock market always rebounds eventually.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Higher, Week Ahead, Buffett, Activision And Moderna - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, May 2:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher Ahead of Fed Meeting, Jobs Data. U.S. equity futures bumped higher Monday, following-on from the largest single-session decline in more than two years Friday, as investors looked to add some beaten down tech names heading into an active week on Wall Street highlighted by the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Twitter: Why Elon Musk Will Struggle to Fulfill A Big Promise

Billionaire Elon Musk wants to purge bots on Twitter ( (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report), making the claim as part of his $44 billion bid for the social media company. His acquisition of Twitter has come under scrutiny as Musk sold $8.5 billion of Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report) stock to pay for the takeover that has been approved by the board, but is waiting on a shareholder vote.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Made $11 Billion This Week

In a brutal week for tech stocks, Zuckerberg saw his largest one-day swing in personal valuation yet recorded. The heady fortune's of America's tech billionaires make for avid reading for most news followers. One day, you have Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report Jeff Bezos at the top of...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Buffett Blasts Wall Street as a Casino; Munger Attacks Robinhood

Wall Street's encouragement of investors taking speculative and highly risky moves in their investments have made it more of a "gambling parlor," Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said Saturday at their annual shareholder meeting. Buffett, 91, lambasted Wall Street's investment banks and brokerages and criticized how they generate revenue. “Wall...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Amazon Stock: Here’s Must-Hold Support

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is down slightly after wavering into positive territory shortly after the open, as it also reported earnings on Thursday evening. Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report dipped lower on its results and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report plunged. The only mega-cap tech stock that’s done well so far this earnings season is Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and it’s not even part of FAANG.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Facebook's Transformation Is Being Slowed by A Big Rival

They say looking at the stars is like looking hundreds of millions of years into the past since those celestial bodies are so far away that the light they emanate takes eons to travel to our tiny planet. As the market watches Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc....
INTERNET
TheStreet

Ram Has a Product That Ford, GM, Rivian and Tesla Won't Like

This is where the biggest battle in the race for electric vehicles (EVs) will undoubtedly be played: trucks/pickups. This segment of electrification is certainly the one whose margins are not as high as in luxury electric sedans, but it is the one where sales volumes will be among the highest. And. sales volumes equal popularity. It is quite possible that the winner of this race will often be identified by the masses as The Maker or The Brand of Electric Pickups.
CARS
TheStreet

Robinhood Abandoned by Fans of Crypto and Meme Stocks

What a difference a year makes. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report, the fashionable brokerage in 2021 now seems to be the ghost of itself. And things are not about to change. The fintech has just published its first quarter results and this is the exact...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Buy Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway on the Dip?

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B Report (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report knows how to draw a crowd, especially for its annual meeting and quarterly reports. Not only is the company a conglomerate deserving of investors’ attention, but its legendary investors in...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
84K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy