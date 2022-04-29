ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Chevron Stock Slips After Q1 Profits Leap On Gas, Crude Oil Surge

By Martin Baccardax
 3 days ago
Chevron (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Friday as profits rose nearly fourfold from last year amid a record surge in U.S. gas prices and a spike in global crude linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chevron said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in March came in at $3.36 per share, up from 90 cents per share over the the same period last year and 10 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast.

Group revenues, the company said, surged 62.5% from last year to $52 billion, smashing analysts' estimates of a $48 billion tally.

West Texas Intermediate crude prices traded between $75 and $100 per barrel over the three months ending in March -- with a spike to as high as $119.40 -- a range that was around 75% higher than the pandemic recovery levels recorded over the same period last year.

“First quarter financial performance saw return on capital employed increase and our balance sheet strengthen further,” said CEO Mike Wirth. "Chevron is doing its part to grow domestic supply with U.S. oil and gas production up 10% over first quarter last year."

"Chevron’s worldwide net oil equivalent production in the first quarter was 3.06 million barrels per day. Permian Basin unconventional production grew to a record 692,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter, as the company raised its 2022 guidance to 700,000 - 750,000 barrels per day, an increase of over 15%from 2021," he added.

Chevron shares were marked 2.1% lower in mid-day Friday trading following the earnings release to change hands at $158.40 each, a move that still leaves the stock with a year-to-date gain of around 32.8%.

The Stock Market's Crashing. Should You Worry?

Despite the stock market's recent sell-off, sticking to your investment plan is still the best strategy. There's evidence that the market may bounce soon in what is known as a relief rally. It's important to remember that even though this year has been tough, the stock market always rebounds eventually.
STOCKS
Stocks Higher, Week Ahead, Buffett, Activision And Moderna - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, May 2:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher Ahead of Fed Meeting, Jobs Data. U.S. equity futures bumped higher Monday, following-on from the largest single-session decline in more than two years Friday, as investors looked to add some beaten down tech names heading into an active week on Wall Street highlighted by the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday.
STOCKS
Gas Prices Cut at Walmart Under New Plan for Members

Gas prices have risen significantly in recent weeks in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. There have been massive disruptions in Russian oil production as the U.S. imposed an outright ban on imports, and Europe tries to curb its use of Russian oil. The price of one gallon...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Phillips 66 beats profit estimates, to resume share buybacks

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) on Friday promised to resume share buybacks in the current quarter, after posting a quarterly profit that surpassed Wall Street expectations as demand for fuel and refined products hovered near pre-pandemic levels. Western sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine have tightened...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

USA Truck sees sustained growth amid uncertain market forces

USA Truck Inc. posted its seventh consecutive quarter of record earnings Thursday and expects 2022 to be another record year, said James Reed, president and CEO. The truckload carrier posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.48 during the first quarter, beating analysts’ estimate of 76 cents per share. Total...
INDUSTRY
WSB Radio

Asian shares fall in thin trading after rout on Wall Street

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares slipped Monday following a sell-off last week on Wall Street as investors fretted over the impact on regional economies from inflation, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Benchmarks declined in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Trading was closed for...
STOCKS
