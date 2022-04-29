ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-ton art sculpture has been installed at Wichita Art Museum

By Carina Branson
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the past three weeks, the Wichita Art Museum has been working on hanging a 3-ton sculpture in the museum ‘s Boeing Foyer entry and now, it is finally installed and ready to be viewed by the public.

Beth Lipman has been working on this piece for two years, designing, fabricating, and installing it. Living History was made specifically for the museum, referencing its history, ecology, and the culture of Wichita and its surrounding areas. The sculpture recreates the plants, grasses, and rock formations found in the nearby Flint Hills while providing a nod to the artwork in the museum.

    A new sculpture, by artist Beth Lipman, is on display at the Wichita Art Museum, April 28, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    A new sculpture, by artist Beth Lipman, is on display at the Wichita Art Museum, April 28, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    A new sculpture, by artist Beth Lipman, is on display at the Wichita Art Museum, April 28, 2022. (KSN Photo)`
    A new sculpture, by artist Beth Lipman, is on display at the Wichita Art Museum, April 28, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    A new sculpture, by artist Beth Lipman, is on display at the Wichita Art Museum, April 28, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    A new sculpture, by artist Beth Lipman, is on display at the Wichita Art Museum, April 28, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    A new sculpture, by artist Beth Lipman, is on display at the Wichita Art Museum, April 28, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    A new sculpture, by artist Beth Lipman, is on display at the Wichita Art Museum, April 28, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    A new sculpture, by artist Beth Lipman, is on display at the Wichita Art Museum, April 28, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    A new sculpture, by artist Beth Lipman, is on display at the Wichita Art Museum, April 28, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    A new sculpture, by artist Beth Lipman, is on display at the Wichita Art Museum, April 28, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    A new sculpture, by artist Beth Lipman, is on display at the Wichita Art Museum, April 28, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    A new sculpture, by artist Beth Lipman, is on display at the Wichita Art Museum, April 28, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    A new sculpture, by artist Beth Lipman, is on display at the Wichita Art Museum, April 28, 2022. (KSN Photo)

The sculpture measures 14 feet long by 8 feet wide and 10 feet tall. It’s made of glass, wood, ceramic, and metal, combining ancient and modern forms to depict the past, present, and future of the Southwest Kansas prairie.

9-year-old boy donates birthday money to WSU program that helps disabled children

Lipman’s work resides in many collections, including the Brooklyn Museum, Corning Museum of Glass, Detroit Institute of Arts, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Other commissions include pieces for the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, and the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Living History is supported by the F. Price Cossman Memorial Trust, INTRUST Bank, and Trustee.

Anyone who would like to see this piece in person can head to the Wichita Art Museum located at 1400 Museum Blvd between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The museum is closed on Mondays.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

