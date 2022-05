Finding the Bugsnax Hidden Ruins for Tiffany is a task that stands out from most of the other puzzles you'll need to complete on your adventure, as it doesn't actually involve discovering how to capture a particular Bugsnax. You may even consider it a welcome break from all of that creature catching, however if you want to get Tiffany back to Snaxburg then you'll need to find the Bugsnax Hidden Ruins and the game doesn't offer much in the way of hints for how to locate or open these hidden doors. You won't be able to move on with the story until you've found both of them, but handily the first one is nearby, the second isn't much further, and both Bugsnax Hidden Ruins are opened the same way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO