The family of a two-year-old who died after a routine procedure to put tubes in his ears and remove his adenoids is suing a physician for negligence. The Gazette reports that the child, Louden Lofgren, is the grandson of Republican state senator Mark Lofgren of Muscatine. He had the surgery at the Iowa City Ambulatory Surgery Center April 2nd 2021. Dr. Thomas Simpson performed the surgery, which developed complications when the boy began bleeding briskly as additional adenoid tissue was removed. After he was woken up, the bleeding resumed.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO