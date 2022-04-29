ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Board of Animal Health hopes to end poultry event ban by fair time

By Minnesota News Network
minnesota93.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a result of highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health is extending its temporary statewide ban on poultry events until June 1st. The...

minnesota93.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Hundreds of thousands of Americans can get up to $600 a year under little-known food program – are you eligible?

HUNDREDS of thousands of seniors qualify for monthly shipments of nutritious food through a little-known government program. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) works to supplement the diets of elder Americans below a certain income threshold. The program is administered by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and benefits 760,634...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
Nature.com

Comparative effectiveness over time of the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine and the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine

Real-world analysis of the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection post vaccination is important in determining the comparative effectiveness of the available vaccines. In this retrospective cohort study using deidentified administrative claims for Medicare Advantage and commercially insured individuals in a research database we examine over 3.5 million fully vaccinated individuals, including 8,848 individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a follow-up period between 14 and 151 days after their second dose. Our primary outcome was the rate of Covid-19 infection occurring at 30, 60, and 90 days at least 14 days after the second dose of either the mRNA-1273 vaccine or the BNT162b2 vaccine. Sub-analyses included the incidence of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death/hospice transfer. Separate analysis was conducted for individuals above and below age 65 and those without a prior diagnosis of Covid-19. We show that immunization with mRNA-1273, compared to BNT162b2, provides slightly more protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection that reaches statistical significance at 90 days with a number needed to vaccinate of >290. There are no differences in vaccine effectiveness for protection against hospitalization, ICU admission, or death/hospice transfer (aOR 1.23, 95% CI (0.67, 2.25)).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Influenza#County Fairs#Birds#Up To Date
SELF

The Best of Wellness: 13 Products That Helped Us Get By in April

Here at SELF, we’re big believers in the power of wellness products to help us feel a little better—whether it’s skin care to add to our self-care routine, tech that helps us do the things we love (but more easily), a healthy snack that gets us through the 2 p.m. slump, or fitness gear that helps us stay active. This is especially true right now as we re-enter the world while remaining conscious of how our lifestyles and routines have changed due to the pandemic. So, April’s installment of our Best of Wellness series—in which we recap all of our wellness favorites month to month—focuses on soothing, comforting, and straight-up distracting products that are pushing us toward a blooming spring.
LIFESTYLE
foodsafetynews.com

Raw milk still isn’t safe, no matter how many legislatures debate its alleged benefits

– OPINION – Food Traceability and Food Safety Scientist at the Institute of Food Technologists. According to a 2017 study in Emerging Infectious Diseases, unpasteurized dairy products cause 840 times more illnesses and 45 times more hospitalizations than pasteurized products, making raw milk a dangerous food. And yet legislation legalizing raw milk is emerging in numerous states.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry

Comments / 0

Community Policy