The greatest city in the world is undeniably New York City. At times, we have all hated living in New York City. From the rat invested subways to the overly enthusiastic tourists, many New Yorkers seem to forget why so many people are in awe whenever they see those skyscrapers for the first time. Whether you were born in the big city, lived here your whole life or you just moved here recently, here are 25 reasons to remind you of why you should be proud you’re from the Big Apple.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO