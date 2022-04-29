ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

I Just Tried The Most Amazing Soup – Here’s Where You Can Find It

By Kelly Cordes
WJON
WJON
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

THAT IS SOME INCREDIBLE SOUP! WHOSE BEHIND THIS MASTERPIECE?. That...is one big pot of soup. It's not just any soup though; it's a delicious Dill Pickle Soup that you can find at The Kitchen at Copper Pony in Sauk Rapids. Oh! You can't miss it. It's the big brand new beautiful...

AM 1390 KRFO

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
ROCHESTER, MN
Channel 3000

48 Hours in Red Wing, Minnesota

Bald eagles carved a blue sky overhead as we unloaded our bags from the car in the St. James Hotel parking lot in Red Wing, Minnesota. Nestled tight against the river since 1875, the historic boutique hotel has traditionally greeted riverboats and train passengers at the adjacent depot. It already felt like the best place in town to spot eagles — too many to count, I told my husband. “It’s been that way most of the drive up,” he pointed out, and he was right — part of what makes Red Wing an ideal road trip is the drive itself.
RED WING, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Meet the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

The Weekender: Crossroads Carnival, Patsy Cline Tribute and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Check out some of the fun things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Take the family to the Crossroads Center parking lot carnival, enjoy some music on the Veranda Lounge, sing along with at Patsy Cline tribute show, listen to Jim Croce's son perform at the Paramount Theatre and check out the spring pottery sale at Desi Murphy Pottery Studio. Read more in The Weekender!
LIFESTYLE
WJON

St. Cloud Mexican Restaurant Sued For Trademark Infringement

A Mexican restaurant in St. Cloud has been sued by Taco John's for trademark infringement, according to FOX 9. Taco Chon, which also has a location in Burnsville, was issued a cease-and-desist order on February 1st, 2022. The St. Cloud location opened in mid-December 2021 in the Division Place shopping...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE

Mulch versus rocks, what is best for your yard?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There are things to consider when choosing ground covering for your yard. Laura and Bobby discuss the pros and cons of mulch versus rocks. Can harbor weed seeds and jumping worms if you buy low quality. Rocks. Pros. One time purchase. Big variety of looks,...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
