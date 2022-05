LAKEHURST – After pulling a car over for an active traffic warrant, two Whiting residents were arrested and charged April 30 for possessing drugs, police said. Around 7:44 p.m., Officer Harold Hester of the Lakehurst Police Department stopped a car on Route 70 after looking up the registration and discovered that the driver had an active traffic warrant.

