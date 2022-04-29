ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEE IT: Massive Gator Casually Strolls Across Fairway At Florida Country Club

By Miami Standard News Staff
Cover picture for the articleESTERO (CBSMiami) — A large alligator gatecrashed a game of golf at a Florida country club recently. It’s just the latest sighting of a giant gator caught on camera. Video from Lisa Reed shows the over 10-foot massive reptile venturing over the fairway at Stoneybrook Golf Club in Estero, where Reed...

