Trial Date Set For Man Charged After Rochester Man’s Murder

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has finally been scheduled for one of the men charged with the murder of a Rochester man last summer. 23-year-old Nautica Cox faces two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, a single charge of aiding and abetting second-degree attempted murder, along with...

