Jimmie Allen's Bettie James Festival is returning in 2022. For its second year, the event will be held at Hudson Fields in the singer's hometown of Milton, Delaware. Just like the 2021 iteration, the 2022 Bettie James Fest will be headlined by Allen, and it's also the final stop on the Down Home Tour, the singer's first-ever headlining run. Lainey Wilson and Chayce Beckham are two of the other acts playing the festival, which will also feature rock group We the Kings, singer-songwriter JJ Rupp and more.

MILTON, DE ・ 5 DAYS AGO