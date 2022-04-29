ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transient wanted for stealing motorcycle arrested after reporting made-up murder to Iowa City Police

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA transient wanted for allegedly stealing a motorcycle was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly reporting a made-up murder to Iowa City Police. According to arrest records, 53-year-old Jeffrey Chapman called 9-1-1 just after 7:45 Thursday night to report that a woman had been murdered inside...

#Murder#City Police#Motorcycle#Transient#Malicious Prosecution#Kawasaki
