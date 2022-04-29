Elon Musk: My view about future of technology

Credit: Finance Jane

Advances in digital technologies hold considerable potential to lift the trajectory of productivity and economic growth, and to create new and better jobs to replace old ones.

As much as two-thirds of potential productivity growth in major economies over the next decade could be related to the new digital technologies.

Emerging technologies, such as industrial robots, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, are advancing at a rapid pace.

These developments can improve the speed, quality, and cost of goods and services, but they also displace large numbers of workers.

According to Forbes, by 2050, IoT technology will be in 95% of electronics for new product designs. And by 2050 it is expected to have everything connected to the cloud and to the internet.

According to Business Insider, Space tourism could be feasible in 2050, but likely only for the very wealthy.

Source: Finance Jane.