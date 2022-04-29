ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

This study shows the root cause of Alzheimer’s disease

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFx0T_0fNxKvP700
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from Tokyo Metropolitan University found a new mechanism by which clumps of tau protein are created in the brain, killing brain cells and causing Alzheimer’s disease.

A specific mutation to an enzyme called MARK4 changed the properties of tau, usually an important part of the skeletal structure of cells, making it more likely to aggregate and more insoluble.

Getting to grips with mechanisms like this may lead to breakthrough treatments.

The research is published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry and was conducted by Kanae Ando et al.

Alzheimer’s disease is a life-changing, debilitating condition, affecting tens of millions of people worldwide. It is said to be caused by the build-up of tangled clumps of a protein called “tau” in brain cells.

These sticky aggregates cause neurons to die, leading to impairment in memory and motor functions. It is not yet clear how and why tau builds up in the brain cells of Alzheimer’s patients.

In the study, the team examined the role played by the MARK4 enzyme in Alzheimer’s disease.

When everything is working normally, the tau protein is an important part of the structure of cells or the cytoskeleton.

To keep the arms of the cytoskeleton, or microtubules, constantly building and disassembling, MARK4 actually helps tau detach from the arms of this structure.

Problems start when a mutation occurs in the gene that provides the blueprint for making MARK4.

Previous work had already been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s, but it was not known why this was the case.

The team artificially introduced mutations into transgenic drosophila fruit flies that also produce human tau and studied how the proteins changed.

They found that this mutant form of MARK4 makes changes to the tau protein, creating a pathological form of tau.

Not only did this “bad” tau have an excess of certain chemical groups that caused it to misfold, but they also found that it aggregated much more easily and was no longer soluble in detergents.

This made it easier for tau to form the tangled clumps that cause neurons to degenerate.

MARK4 has also been found to cause a wide range of other diseases that involve the aggregation and buildup of other proteins.

The team says their insights into tau protein buildup may lead to new treatments and preventions for an even wider variety of neurodegenerative conditions.

If you care about Alzheimer’s disease, please read studies about the critical time window to stop Alzheimer’s disease, and why memory loss is an early symptom of Alzheimer’s.

For more information about brain health, please see recent studies about how BMI number affects the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, and results showing medical cannabis could help reduce this brain disease.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Mineral supplement could stop fatty liver disease progression

Results from a preclinical study add new evidence that a multi-mineral dietary supplement known as Aquamin could be a simple and effective way to reduce the long-term health consequences of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Aquamin, which is derived from calcified red marine algae, is rich in calcium, magnesium and 72 other minerals and trace elements.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Root Cause#Disease#Alzheimer
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
womenworking.com

Five Warning Signs of Atrial Fibrillation Everyone Should Know

Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common irregular heart arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slow or too fast. With atrial fibrillation, blood from the upper chambers of the heart doesn’t flow correctly to the lower chambers. Atrial fibrillation may happen in brief episodes or be a permanent condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

Mother thought her 7-year-old daughter had flu after she was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight before doctors discovered she was suffering from a rare brain disease

The unfortunate mother said she initially thought her young daughter had flu. The mom said her 7-year-old daughter was sick for months and began losing weight before doctors discovered that the girl was was suffering from a rare brain disease. The mom said she was concerned about her daughter’s symptoms, who was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight, but never thought a life-threatening disease would be the cause. Now, the mother fears the worst each time her young daughter gets a headache.
WEIGHT LOSS
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
marthastewart.com

The One Type of Vitamin D That Will Strengthen Your Immune System

Vitamin D is one of the most popular supplements in the United States, and for good reason too: it's known for its ability to contribute to bone strength and heart health, as well as lower your risk for developing an autoimmune disease. But there's a chance you're taking the supplement every day and not reaping all of its benefits. According to a study recently published in Frontiers in Immunology, D3 is more effective at elevating vitamin D levels in the bloodstream than D2. What's more, only D3 helps enable a critical immune system response to bacterial and viral infections.
HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
NUTRITION
verywellhealth.com

Understanding the Stages of Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive disease of kidney damage, where the kidneys slowly lose functioning over time and cannot work as they should. Stages are a way to keep track of the progression of the disease and its severity. Through monitoring, your treatment team can help you make adjustments to any medication and alter things like diet or other health behaviors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy