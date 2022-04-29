70 Year-Old Bossier Man Arrested for Sexual Crimes Against Juveniles

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington announces a Plain Dealing man pled guilty to crimes relating to his 2018 terrorizing arrest. Gary Lee Wilson, 58, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2018, but his acts of terror began more than 15 years ago. During their investigation, detectives say Wilson vandalized property, burned deer stands, and deer camps. He placed metal spikes on trails to cripple horses and on roads to flatten tires. On one occasion, Wilson attempted to lure deputies into a trap by covering an old, abandoned water well with vines and leaves. Detectives say over the years many of his acts caused thousands of dollars of damage and put fear in the hearts of the residents and campers of Plain Dealing.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO