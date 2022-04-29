70 Year-Old Bossier Man Arrested for Sexual Crimes Against Juveniles
By Rueben Wright
KEEL Radio
3 days ago
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for rape and he now sits in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility. David Paul Valeton, 70, of the 200 block of Chimney Lane in Haughton, was arrested on April 27 after a seven-month-long investigation of the rape involving a...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington announces a Plain Dealing man pled guilty to crimes relating to his 2018 terrorizing arrest. Gary Lee Wilson, 58, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2018, but his acts of terror began more than 15 years ago. During their investigation, detectives say Wilson vandalized property, burned deer stands, and deer camps. He placed metal spikes on trails to cripple horses and on roads to flatten tires. On one occasion, Wilson attempted to lure deputies into a trap by covering an old, abandoned water well with vines and leaves. Detectives say over the years many of his acts caused thousands of dollars of damage and put fear in the hearts of the residents and campers of Plain Dealing.
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office operated an intense domestic violence call that developed into a hostage situation last Friday night. At around 12:20 a.m. the Bossier Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call from a female occupant, of the 400 block of Joe Lewis Road in Haughton, about a male suspect who allegedly beat her at the home. That male suspect was said to be armed and after barricading himself in the house, he said he would shoot anyone who tried to enter.
A Caddo Parish jury found a Farmerville man guilty of a crime spree in 2020 that started in a local hospital and ended in Meridian, Mississippi. Taniel Cole, 42, was found guilty responsively of attempted manslaughter, guilty as charged on four counts of second-degree kidnapping and guilty as charged of armed robbery with the use if a firearm.
On Monday, March 29th, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., Shreveport Police Department responded to the 8200 block of Pines Road on reports of a deceased person inside of a white Dodge Challenger that was parked on the apartment complex property. Arriving Officers located a Black male who appeared to be in his 20’s inside of the vehicle, he had suffered at least one gunshot injury to the upper body and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Shreveport Fire Department.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
Early Tuesday (4/5/22), Agents from the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, K9’s from the Louisiana State Police and DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office teamed-up to search Natchitoches Central High School for drugs. The search was requested by Natchitoches Central High School administrators in reference to multiple complaints of narcotics usage...
A Caddo Parish teen can face adult charges in connection with a recent shooting that has a man currently fighting for his life in a local hospital. Probable cause was found with regard to Omarion Goodwin, 17, for a charge of attempted second-degree murder, following a hearing Monday, April 11, 2022 in Caddo Parish Juvenile Court.
Calls made about suspicious package threats at Northwood High School and Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy in Caddo Parish have been determined to be linked to dozens of other similar calls at schools across the nation. On Thursday, April 21, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified about a call received...
Shreveport police are on the hunt for suspects in the shooting of a store clerk on the west side of the city. It happened last night at the Circle K at Jefferson Paige and Pines Road. Detectives tell KTBS the victim was shot three times, twice in the head and...
Shreveport Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a Shreveport man dead. On April 10, 2022, just after midnight, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 4700 block of Bernstein Avenue on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located 32-year-old Darnell Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Shreveport Fire Department.
