McDowell, Julia Marie

Dan was born in Klamath Falls. He graduated from Henley High in 2003. Dan went through 4 years of ROTC hoping to join the Air Force. Medical problems prevented that, but he stayed military oriented, just like his family. He made it into "Who's Who Among American High School Students." Dan was an avid fisherman since he was able to walk. Fishing with his grandpa, Pete Telle, was always the highlight of his life. Of course, a 6 inch trout always became 12 inches or more. Dan loved the outdoors. He always wanted to open a camp for underprivileged children, to teach them to fish and enjoy the outdoors. He also wanted to open a homeless shelter. He hated seeing people in need. Dan 's heart was filled with love, kindness, and hope. Dan was my son, my best friend, my shining light. He will be so missed and always loved. Dan is survived by his dad Jeff Bixler, mother Linda Goodman, grandfather Pete Telle, aunts and uncles Pete and Sandy Telle, Dennis Telle, Dave and Shanon Telle; cousins Adam & Todd Telle, Jeanie Reesers, April Nulman, Nick, Davie and Andrew Telle.

